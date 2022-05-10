ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FREEZE WARNING: Even colder weather for the next couple of nights! – Kris

KXLY
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your hanging baskets and potted flowers made it through the last couple of cold nights, do not assume that they are safe tonight! It is going to get even colder, and many places that stayed above freezing will slip...

www.kxly.com

KXLY

Late afternoon rain showers with possible thunderstorms – Mark

It’s a cool day and afternoon showers are on the way. We could even see a few thunderstorms rolling through the area. Our highs are about 10 degrees below normal today, with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. Sunny to Partly cloudy and cooler Friday. Today will...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

A sunny and cool Wednesday – Mark

Another freeze warning is in place, but today will be sunny. Showers come Thursday evening and return again Saturday. Today will be sunny and cool with temperatures reaching up to the high 50s. While cool, we’re also dry. We’re right in between two systems, which are bringing us that...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Sunshine, breezy and cool – Mark

Today is going to be sunny and cool with temperatures mostly in the 50s. Today’s highs are well below average. Today is sunny to start with clouds and then Saturday morning brings rain showers. A cloudy afternoon is on the way with warmer and drier air for Sunday. Monday looks good with another cool down next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

A cool, rainy start to the weekend followed by a brief warm-up for Sunday – Kris

After a beautiful Friday, it’s time to bring the fun indoors for the first part of the weekend. That is unless you will be heading out to watch your kids play soccer, march in the Junior Lilac Parade or enjoy the return of Fairchild Skyfest. In that case, you’re going to need an umbrella and a warm jacket. Expect a rainy Saturday morning with showers through the afternoon and right on into Saturday evening. Temperatures will struggle to get into the mid-50s Sunday is another story! Temperatures jump into the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers are possible, but most of the day will be dry. Sunday evening, however, the chance of showers and thunderstorms returns.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Warmer weather means more pollen in the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash.– Warm and sunny days are becoming more common again in Spokane, and springtime allergies will follow. Pollen counts will stay on the high side through Thursday before rain brings things down heading into the weekend. Allergy season is an up-and-down affair so far in 2022. Early warmth...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Sun, clouds and cool again today- Mark

Another sunny, but cool day is on tap today. Our highs will be below average but with some sunshine. Our highs are still cool tomorrow but wet with morning rain and afternoon showers. Monday looks good with another cool down next week.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Cloudy, breezy and eventually wet for Thursday – Kris

I think it’s safe to take a break from bringing in your hanging baskets and potted flowers tonight. While some outlying areas could get down around freezing, we will bottom out in the mid 30s Thursday morning in Spokane. Meanwhile, the clouds will move in Thursday morning, but the next round of rain won’t arrive until the late afternoon or early evening. Highs on Thursday will top out in the mid 50s, which is 10 degrees below average!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Spokane tornado hit 80 mph, gets EF-0 rating

SPOKANE, Wash.– The National Weather Service in Spokane found almost three miles worth of damage from the two May 6 tornadoes. Both twisters were rated EF0, which means wind speeds in the tornadoes were between 65 and 85 mph. This comes from a report released to the public one week after the tornadoes hit.
SPOKANE, WA

