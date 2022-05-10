FREEZE WARNING: Even colder weather for the next couple of nights! – Kris

After a beautiful Friday, it’s time to bring the fun indoors for the first part of the weekend. That is unless you will be heading out to watch your kids play soccer, march in the Junior Lilac Parade or enjoy the return of Fairchild Skyfest. In that case, you’re going to need an umbrella and a warm jacket. Expect a rainy Saturday morning with showers through the afternoon and right on into Saturday evening. Temperatures will struggle to get into the mid-50s Sunday is another story! Temperatures jump into the upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers are possible, but most of the day will be dry. Sunday evening, however, the chance of showers and thunderstorms returns.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 HOURS AGO