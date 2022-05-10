Suspect in Illinois deputy’s death appears in court Monday

A 22-year-old suspect in the death of a 34-year-old Knox County Deputy killed April 29 appeared Monday in Henry County Court.

Daylon Richardson from Granite City, Ill., appeared in court. Originally, Richardson planned to hire his own attorney. On Monday, he told the judge he didn’t have any money to hire his own attorney since he’s been unemployed since 2020.

A public defender was assigned to Richardson, who was escorted into court by Henry County Sheriff Kerry Loncka and other deputies.

Daylon K. Richardson (photo: Illinois State Police)

Richardson is scheduled to appear in court again at 1 p.m. May 23.

The incident

On April 29, about 8 a.m., Galesburg Police Department Officers responded to a 911 call of a suspect with a gun at the Circle K Gas Station on Main Street in Galesburg. Two Galesburg Officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, a news release says.

Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist began setting up spike strips at the intersection of U.S. Highway 150 at 150 Avenue in Henry County, Ill. He was struck by the suspect vehicle, which crashed in a field north of the intersection.

Galesburg Officers apprehended Richardson after a brief foot pursuit, a news release says.

Richardson faces charges

The Henry County State’s Attorney approved these charges: two counts of murder (Class M Felony), unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 Felony), and aggravated fleeing and eluding (Class 4 Felony). Richardson is being held at the Henry County Jail.

In Illinois, a murder charge can mean a life sentence or a sentence of not less than 20 years and not more than 60 years in prison.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.