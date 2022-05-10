ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steele, AL

Police recover 250 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

By Drew Taylor
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

STEELE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two men are now in jail after officers the Steele Police Department recovered over 250 pounds of marijuana during a routine traffic stop early Monday morning.

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

Steele Police Chief Mark Ward said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, a cargo van was pulled over at the 174 mile marker along I-59 North in Steele. During the stop, K9 officer Tara detected marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. During a search of the car, officers located 250 pounds of marijuana that was reportedly hidden in moving boxes and in a tool box.

Ron Banks
Jacory Martin

Jacory Martin, 37, and Ron Banks, 42, were both arrested and charged with drug trafficking. Martin and Banks, both from Charlotte, North Carolina, were both taken to the St. Clair County Jail and each held on $1.5 million bond. Banks is also facing an additional charge of certain persons forbidden to carrying a firearm.

“We don’t like drugs coming through our community,” Ward said. “I’m glad this amount is off the street.”

K9 Officer Tara has been with the department for over a year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

