Severe Weather Statement issued for Eau Claire by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the 80s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the upper 40s across Sebago Lake and Lake Winnipesaukee, and in the upper 40s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!

ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME ・ 1 HOUR AGO