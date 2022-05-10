ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, WA

Hurley Hits Grand Slam in T-Bird Win Over Warriors

By The Chronicle staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester Pitching — Demers 2 IP, 3 hits, 1 ER, 3 K, BB; Escott 2 IP, 4 hits, 4 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Knutson 2 IP, 5 hits, 5 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; Highlights — Demers 1-3, RBI; Haury 1-3, RBI;. Tumwater Pitching...

Chronicle

T-Birds Trounce Tigers

Tumwater Pitching — Ferguson 6 IP, 2 hits, 0 ER, 11 K, 2 BB; Highlights — Latchaw 4-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Abbott 3-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs;. Centralia Pitching — Smith 4 IP, 9 hits, 2 ER, 1 K; Baumel 2 IP, 6 hits, 3 ER; Highlights — Vallejo 1-2; Orr 1-3;
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Pirates Go Yard Four Times in Three-Inning Win Over Nooks

Kalama Pitching — Delaney 3 IP, 15 hits, 8 ER, BB, K; Highlights — Lahna BB, run;. Adna Pitching — K. VonMoos 3 IP, 7 K; Beaulieu 1 IP, run, BB, K; Highlights — Burdick 3-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, HR; K. Humphrey 1-2, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, HR; B. Loose 1-2, run, 2 RBIs, HR; A. VonMoos 1-1, run, 3 RBIs, HR;
SPORTS
Chronicle

Dacus Shuts Down Bobcats in League Win

Aberdeen Pitching — Camp 1 IP, 6 hits, 4 ER; Manio 4 IP, 9 hits, 4 ER, 3 K, BB; Highlights — Scott 1-3; W.F. West Pitching — Dacus 6 IP, 1 hit, 11 K, 3 BB; Highlights — Dacus 4-4, 2 runs, 6 RBIs, 2 HR; Hawkins 2-3, 3 runs, 3 RBIs;
ABERDEEN, WA
Chronicle

Riverhawks Edged by Chinooks in District Playoffs

In what turned into a pitcher’s duel, Kalama was the team able to plate a single run to hand Toledo a 1-0 loss in the 2B District IV playoffs consolation bracket in Adna on Friday. Toledo’s Caiden Schultz and Kalama’s Noah Imboden went toe-to-toe, with Schultz fanning 10 batters...
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Stay Alive for Regional Bid With Comeback Win

CASTLE ROCK — Trailing Eatonville 6-1 in third inning, Tenino baseball roared back to life with a six-run fourth inning and held on for an 8-6 victory in a loser-out match in the 1A District IV playoffs Friday morning in Castle Rock. The Beavers faced King’s Way Christian right...
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Tigers Stun Toutle Lake for District Crown

Napavine Pitching — Demarest 4.1 IP, 1 H, 5 BB, 1 K; Parker 2.2 IP, 1 H, 2BB, 1 K; Highlights — Parker 2-4, RBI; Landry 1-3, RBI; Holmes 1-2; Demarest 1-3; Chapman 1-3 Toutle Lake Pitching — Cox 6 IP, 6 H, 11 Ks, 2 BB, 1 HB; Highlights — Schellenbarger 1-2, Fraidenburg 1-3.
TOUTLE, WA
Chronicle

Mountaineer Boys Capture C2BL Championship

RAINIER — Led by three first-place finishes, Rainier boys romped to the Central 2B League Championship with 115 points at home on Friday. Toledo boys finished second with 102, Napavine was third with 76, Morton-White Pass fourth with 73, Onalaska and Adna tied for sixth with 53 and Winlock placed ninth with 31 points.
RAINIER, WA
Chronicle

Titans Edged by 1A Powerhouse Cruisers

PWV 110 400 04 — 10 10 4. PWV Pitching — Highlights — L. Matlock 2-5, 5 RBIs, GS; O. Matlock 2-5, 2B; Bush 2-4, Huber 1-3; Pe Ell-Willapa Valley held Class 1A powerhouse Eatonville scoreless for three innings but the Cruisers’ offense finally woke up as the Titans took a 11-10 loss in eight innings at home Monday in a non-league bout.
EATONVILLE, WA
Chronicle

Vikings Shut Out by Comets in District Title Tilt

SOUTH BEND — Mossyrock’s offense was held to just two hits and struck out 11 times as the Vikings couldn’t find a way to keep up with Naselle in an 11-10 loss in six innings during the 1B District IV championship game in South Bend on Wednesday.
SOUTH BEND, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Dean ‘Mac’ Eklund: 1944-2022

Our beloved father and grandfather peacefully fell asleep in Jesus at the age of 77. Born in Centralia, Washington to Joe and Aili Eklund, Dean “Mac” Eklund was the fourth of five children to his Finnish parents. A lifelong resident of Independence Valley and Rochester, he began work at a young age of 8 to help support his family during hard times. From milking cows and farm work, he grew into his profession as a logger. He worked in various logging camps throughout Alaska and Washington alongside his brothers Tuff and Richard Eklund. He met and then married Dorothy Rae Harding on Sept. 27, 1973 in Reno, Nevada. Settling back home in Rochester, they had two children, Kristi and Jeff. He continued his passion for the outdoors as he was an avid hunter and developed into an independent logger, or in his words: “a one man show.” Mac was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Aili, sister Rita, brothers Arlen “Tuff or Wolfman'' and Richard, and his first love Dorthy. He is survived by his sister Vernita (Boots) Sandvig of Vancouver, Washington; three children Mickey (Bill) Ambeau of Winlock, Washington; Kristi (Ray) Curtis of Olympia, Washington and Jeff Eklund of Rochester, Washington. His grandchildren include Danielle, Laura, Sydnee, Nathan, Landon and Madison. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
ROCHESTER, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Marilyn Peck (McNulty): 1934-2022

Marilyn Alice Grimm Peck (McNulty), 87, of Rochester, Washington, passed away peacefully on May 5, 2022, at Mother Joseph’s Care Center in Olympia, Washington. Marilyn was born to Nathan and Florence Grimm at Rowley General Hospital in Mount Vernon, Washington on Nov. 12, 1934. She was the last grandchild of Harriet Wade Rowley born in the family hospital. Her early days were spent in Snohomish and Richmond Beach, Washington, where she attended Lincoln High School and was a varsity cheerleader. She told many stories of her teenage years spent at Richmond Beach swimming, having bonfires and spending time with close friends and family.
ROCHESTER, WA
Chronicle

Community Calendar: Centralia Athletics, Activities & Facilities Foundation Auction; Spring Community Garage Sale

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Daniel Warn at dan@chronline.com. Centralia Athletics, Activities & Facilities Foundation Auction. May 14-15 online; 5 p.m. Friday through 3 p.m. Sunday. The Centralia Athletics, Activities & Facilities Foundation invites all to participate in an online auction. Login at charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/2022-CAAFF-All-Sports-Auction-30684 or...
CENTRALIA, WA
Softball
Baseball
Sports
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Larry Anderson: 1941-2022

Larry David Anderson, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Packwood, Washington on April 15, 2022. Larry was born Dec. 18, 1941 in Sunnyside, Washington to Fred and Francis Anderson. He was raised on a dairy farm and then in 1960, he was the FFA Dairy Farmer of the Year. After finishing high school, he attended Western Washington University for engineering. In 1963, he moved to Packwood and worked for Ernest Levold Inc. until 1982. Larry continued in the rock business with various other businesses. Larry was an amazing pheasant hunter. People said that they didn’t like to hunt with him because he was so quick and accurate and they couldn’t get a shot off before him. He loved to play golf, which would explain why he built his home right off of the number nine green at High Valley Country Club in 1971, where he resided for the rest of his days. He will be missed by all who knew him.
PACKWOOD, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: May 11, 2022

• IDA ADELL TAYLOR, 96, Kent, died April 14 at Providence Hospice in Kent. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. May 20 at Morton City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Brown Mortuary Service, Morton. • PATRICK JOEL GILLASPIE, Onalaska, died May 7 at...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Margaret Vander Stoep: 1925-2022

Family and friends, Chehalis, the WSU Cougars and the Seattle Mariners had a great champion in Margaret Sue “Suzi” Vander Stoep. At the age of 97, Suzi passed away peacefully on May 8, 2022, after a perfect Mother’s Day. Born in Seattle on April 17, 1925 to...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Providence, Community Members Show Appreciation to Caregivers

Providence celebrated nurses and other hospital staff this week with a series of events meant to show appreciation for their work. The celebrations came during the overlap of National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week. Providence Centralia Hospital made sure to let its caregivers know how appreciated they are. The...
Chronicle

Reward Fund For Missing 5-Year-Old Oakley Carlson Passes $20,000

A reward for information regarding missing 5-year-old Oakville girl Oakley Carlson passed $20,000 this week, according to the fund’s organizers. The reward is for credible information that leads to Oakley’s whereabouts or for information that leads to the arrest of anyone involved in her disappearance. Those with information...
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA

