ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Osceola sheriff releases reports, video in fatal shooting by deputies outside Target – Orlando Sentinel

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a week of refusing to provide basic details about the case, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released incident reports as well as video from the night 20-year-old Jayden Baez was shot to death by deputies outside a Kissimmee-area Target. At a press conference,...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
City
Kissimmee, FL
Osceola County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Kissimmee, FL
Crime & Safety
blackchronicle.com

Florida police shoot suspect on high school campus

Video above: West Palm Beach police discuss deadly shootingStudents and staff at Alexander Dreyfoos School of the Arts are safe after an altercation between West Palm Beach police and an erratic driver led to a deadly shooting on campus Friday.The public high school, located on South Sapodilla Avenue, was originally on a “code red” lockdown after the incident at 11:58 a.m. It is now on a “code yellow” lockdown.Stay informed: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News Police said the person was driving on the wrong way of the street and drove through a locked gate, toppling a tree and nearly hitting maintenance personnel. A West Palm Beach police officer responded within one minute of the call from the school for assistance. An altercation happened in the auditorium of the school, where the suspect was shot and killed, police said. Police reiterated that the suspect was violent and erratic, and appropriate force was used.The officer is on administrative leave, per protocol. In The Headlines: Air traffic controller guides passenger to safe landing at PBIA after pilot has medical emergency “There is NO threat to students or the public at this time,” police said in a tweet. Parents are asked to follow the following procedure for the dismissal plan. Students who drive will be released first.Bus riders and those who use Tri-Rail will be released nextStudents who depend on parent transportation will be released last. People will be called when it is time for parent pickup. Bella, a student, said she was at lunch in building 7, where there is a lobby, and a man was banging on a door. The teacher told him to leave, she said.After hearing that there had been a shooting and realizing the doors don’t lock, Bella said she and a friend ran to the Tri-Rail station since there was nowhere to hide.”It’s very eye-opening. You never really know what’s going to happen wherever you are…kind of concerning,” Bella said. Adam Myers, President of the Fraternal Order of Police, West Palm Beach released the following statement: “The Fraternal Order of Police believes any loss of life is unfortunate. The officer who responded to Dreyfoos School of the Arts did so to aid Palm Beach County School District Police and protect children and staff. If not for the officer’s heroic actions the resulting tragedy may have been much greater. Upon the conclusion of the investigation when all facts are known, we are confident the public will come to a similar conclusion.”Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram Several law enforcement agencies are investigating at this time.A WPBF 25 News crew is at the scene.This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Seminole County firefighter identified as gunman in Titusville murder-suicide

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police identified the man and woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide on Thursday. Officers said they found Haley Friedel, 24, of Titusville, in the driveway inside a vehicle with apparent fatal gunshot wounds. Gregory DePietro, 32, of Titusville, was located close to the vehicle on the home’s lawn with an apparent gunshot wound.
TITUSVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Gomez
Person
Marcos López
click orlando

Crash blocked westbound lanes of SR-408 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The westbound lanes of State Road 408 reopened after a crash in Orange County created a delay for hours, according to Orlando police. Police said a travel trailer was overturned on the road at Exit 12B, Crystal Lake Drive. Orlando police said four of five lanes are blocked due to the crash.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
blackchronicle.com

Family missing following ‘religious sabbatical’ to south Florida

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a young family who hasn’t been heard from since early March. Thirty-two-year-old Justin, 30-year-old Jennifer and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles left southwest Missouri on a “religious sabbatical” to Florida at the end of February, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Jennifer’s family last heard from her on March 6, and investigators were able to track the family to south Florida.
OZARK COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Central Florida#Shoplifting#Violent Crime#Target#Sheriff
askflagler.com

Bunnell’s Earnest Watson Arrested in Connection to Tuesday Shooting

BUNNELL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Earnest Watson on charges of Improper Exhibition of a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. It is in connection to the shooting on East Booe Street in Bunnell on Tuesday, which led to community nervousness but no injuries.
BUNNELL, FL
fox35orlando.com

19-year-old arrested, accused of shooting, killing man outside Melbourne UMart store

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An arrest has been made following a deadly shooting outside a convenience store on Thursday morning, according to the Melbourne Police Department. In a news release, officers say they arrested Jhalin Brooks, 19, of Daytona Beach, after they say he allegedly shot a man, later identified as 26-year-old Bacari Berlis, following an argument and an apparent burglary while in front of the UMart on East University Boulevard. Authorities say medical personnel responded and took Berlis to a local hospital where he died.
MELBOURNE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
blackchronicle.com

Florida man, 72, charged after telling deputies he beat woman to death in assisted living facility: sheriff

A 72-year-old Florida man has been charged after he beat an elderly woman to death at the assisted living home where they both were residents, authorities said Wednesday. Cliff Mody was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 77-year-old resident at the Gold Choice Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Palm Coast, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said.
PALM COAST, FL
blackchronicle.com

Video shows police horses pull over Florida man in Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. – Have you ever been pulled over by an officer riding on a horse?. That’s what happened to one Florida man in an Orlando neighborhood Monday during his first traffic stop ever. The Orlando Police Department shared preproduced body camera video on social media showing three...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Man who killed 2 Kissimmee police officers sentenced to death

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A hearing Friday resulted in a death sentence for the man who killed 2 Kissimmee police officers in 2017. Everett Miller was convicted in 2019 for the murders of Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter. A jury at the time recommended the death penalty. He was sentenced to death for two counts of murder Friday, in addition to being sentenced to 365 days for resisting an officer without violence and 60 days for carrying a concealed firearm in an establishment licensed to dispense alcohol.
KISSIMMEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy