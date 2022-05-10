ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UCF's Gus Malzahn discusses direction of program, NIL and transfer portal – Orlando Sentinel

Cover picture for the articleIn a short amount of time, Gus Malzahn has made an impression on the UCF football program. Since Malzahn arrived in mid-February 2021, the Knights have ridden a wave of excitement that carried them through a 9-win campaign. The team capped things off with a 29-17 win over Florida in the...

blackchronicle.com

Gators Fall to No. 1 North Carolina in Super Regional

CARY, N.C. – Florida women’s tennis fought until the very end in their Super Regional matchup, but fell to No. 1 North Carolina, 4-0, at the Cary Tennis Park on Friday afternoon to end their season. In doubles competition, North Carolina (27-2, 12-1 ACC) managed to put pressure...
CARY, NC
blackchronicle.com

Five reasons for pessimism heading into Oklahoma’s 2022 football season

Here are five reasons to be pessimistic about Oklahoma football as the 2022 season draws ever closer. If these are too much for your Sooner spirit to bear, restore your faith with five reasons for OU optimism. Missing pieces. Head coach, defensive coordinator, starting quarterback, basically the entire pass rush...
NORMAN, OK
More homeland security money directed to Miami, Orlando, Tampa

Orlando, Tampa and South Florida will get another round of federal money to pay for anti-terrorism training and programs through the ​​Department of Homeland Security’s Urban Area Security Initiative. Orlando Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who helped push through reforms five years ago to allow cities like Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
Bishop Moore, TFA, MDCA baseball host regional semifinal games – Orlando Sentinel

Bishop Moore is home vs. Eustis and Mount Dora Christian Academy hosts Orangewood Christian on Saturday in Florida High School Athletic Association regional semifinal baseball games. The First Academy and Foundation Academy also advanced past Wednesday’s quarterfinal round with wins, which included postseason games in Class 4A, 3A and 2A....
ORLANDO, FL
Cowboy Baseball’s Winning Streak Snapped

DALLAS – Oklahoma State saw its winning streak snapped at seven Tuesday night as Dallas Baptist defeated the No. 3 Cowboys, 8-7, at Horner Ballpark. A two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning brought home the winning run as OSU fell to 34-14 on the season; DBU has now won six in a row to improve to 31-17. The Pokes tallied 13 hits on the night, withZach Ehrhard going 3-for-5 at the plate, and Jake Thompson, Marcus Brown and Aidan Meola each collecting two hits.
DALLAS, TX
Gus Malzahn
Video shows police horses pull over Florida man in Orlando neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. – Have you ever been pulled over by an officer riding on a horse?. That’s what happened to one Florida man in an Orlando neighborhood Monday during his first traffic stop ever. The Orlando Police Department shared preproduced body camera video on social media showing three...
ORLANDO, FL
#Ucf#Nil#College Football#American Football#Knights#The Orlando Sentinel
‘Intellectual freedom’ at Florida schools? Take the quiz

Faculty and students at Florida’s public universities recently completed a voluntary survey to gauge the political climate on campus. The Republican-controlled Legislature mandated the annual survey to promote “intellectual freedom.” But few are buying what lawmakers are selling. Only 3 percent of the universities’ population took part, likely because they see this exercise for what it is: A joke.
FLORIDA STATE
Can family-owned Rachel’s Mediterranean turn gyro and souvlaki into big growth in Texas? | Business

Brothers Joseph and Jahad “G” Khoury have big plans to turn Rachel’s Mediterranean Grill into something more than a Buffalo restaurant chain. What started about 16 years ago as a single cafe and deli in Amherst run by the Khoury family has morphed into 14 locations – and they’re in the midst of a push to expand into new upstate markets and even as far away as Texas.
TEXAS STATE
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Florida’s dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek district | Orlando Area News | Orlando

A federal judge has tossed the first challenge to Florida’s law dissolving Disney’s Reedy Creek special district. The lawsuit filed on behalf of residents of Orange and Osceola counties argued that the dissolution would result in increased taxation for residents forced to bear maintenance costs formerly handled by the Walt Disney World theme park. The judge dismissed the case on two grounds.
ORLANDO, FL
Seminole yearbook dispute reveals pain to come

Gov. Ron DeSantis and ideologues in the Legislature are trying to draw Florida into a culture war Their primary battlegrounds are public school, and they’re targeting racial and sexual minorities, people who disagree with DeSantis’ dictates and books that challenge their far-right dogma. Worst of all, they’ll be shoving local officials, communities and students into the line of fire.
FLORIDA STATE
College Sports
Football
Sports
NCAA
Family missing following ‘religious sabbatical’ to south Florida

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a young family who hasn’t been heard from since early March. Thirty-two-year-old Justin, 30-year-old Jennifer and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles left southwest Missouri on a “religious sabbatical” to Florida at the end of February, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Jennifer’s family last heard from her on March 6, and investigators were able to track the family to south Florida.
Heat Burst In Oklahoma

This morning in Oklahoma. We saw *** heat first occur in the north central and northwestern portion of the state around 3 30 to 5 30 this morning. If you watched our morning shows or if you follow us on social media, you have probably seen that term heat burst before. But what exactly is going on here? Well, we had some strong thunderstorms out in the south and western portion of the state, but that heat burst occurred right to the north, near the Oklahoma and ceiling area. What happens here is an updraft. That’s the thing that fuels that thunderstorm decreased in strength very quickly, which also means that the thunderstorm was decreasing in strength very quickly as well. The downdraft that has *** lot of that moisture that will produce all of the rain and the hail that hits *** pocket of dry air, all of the moisture evaporates from it. But as that air continues to descend closer to the surface temperatures rise and we see an uptick in temperatures an uptick in heat. So there you go, 80 degrees in the ceiling area, 90 degrees in La Homa, *** very, Very impactful and impressive warming and temperatures there. If you take *** look at your hour by hour temperature change plus 13° in ceiling plus 15° just within the hour in Oklahoma. And that is also very impressive as this heat first occurred. Now, wind speeds were also pretty impressive. If you take *** look, we also had *** high wind warning there highlighted in pink, some of the most impressive wind speeds that we saw were almost 70 mph in Alva, mph in fairview and 62 mph in woodward, all highlighted in pink in the north western and north central portion of the state, very impressive strong wind speeds. Other products that we can use to tell that this was *** heat burst. Was The drop in two points. The increase in wind speeds as I mentioned and *** drop in pressure as well. This is *** graphic that meteorologist Jonathan Kander posted on his facebook page. It’s from the Mezzanine debt, but you can see the exact timing that the heat burst came into the Oklahoma area. The pressure dropped at the same time as those wind speeds increased at the same time, but the dew point dropped and temperatures increased as well. So, *** very impressive phenomena with all of these variables changing over *** very short period of time. Now, oftentimes we will associate thunderstorms with getting rain, but whenever these thunderstorms degrades so quickly that the moisture is evaporating before it gets to the surface, then we really don’t see *** ton of rain in this area. That’s exactly what we saw this morning. If any rain at all, it’s not enough to be measurable less than 1/10 of an inch as always. For more weather updates, you can head it over to KO CIO dot com as well as the KO CIO mobile app. We will always have information on there to give you the first alert.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Yesway Opens New Allsup’s Stores in Texas and New Mexico

The latest new-to-market stores, at 2601 S. Oak Avenue in Mineral Wells, Texas and 820 Highway 70 West in Alamogordo, New Mexico, each contain 5,630 square feet of merchandising space, have 24 fueling positions, and three and four high speed diesel fueling lanes in Alamogordo and Mineral Wells, respectively. These represent the first of two new prototypical store formats Yesway has developed: a large-format convenience store and a hybrid truck stop, which will both be open 24 hours per day. Each of these new prototypes will feature a forecourt with 10 to 20 fueling positions, two to five diesel lanes for the truck stops, and 5,630 to 6,277 square feet, respectively, of interior merchandising space. Customers visiting these new stores will find their favorite Allsup’s world-famous burritos, a full assortment of Yesway and Allsup’s private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; high quality fresh Allsup’s bread, milk, and eggs; and a beer cave; along with amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability, and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30+ digital currencies.
MINERAL WELLS, TX
Bison from Bronx Zoo join Osage Nation herd in Oklahoma

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (KFOR) – A group of bison from New York are now in Oklahoma to help diversify a herd in Pawhuska. Officials say three male and three female American bison have been transferred to the Osage Nation in Pawhuska from the Bronx Zoo. This week, those bison joined...
PAWHUSKA, OK

