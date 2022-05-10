ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Pittsburgh-area schools to go remote this week due to increase in COVID-19 cases

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
 4 days ago
Pittsburgh Public Schools classroom - WPXI Pittsburgh Public Schools starts welcoming students back into classrooms. (4/6/21) (WPXI/WPXI)

ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Two Pittsburgh-area schools are going remote for this week because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Pittsburgh Public Schools Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) 6–12 exceeded its 5% threshold for positive cases, with 38 reported today, according to Pittsburgh Public Schools spokesperson Ebony Pugh.

Sto-Rox Primary Center will also be going remote for an increase in COVID-19 cases.

CAPA will be returning to school on May 13 and masks will be required for all staff, students and visitors until May 20, unless Allegheny County’s community level reaches medium.

Sto-Rox will return to the classroom on May 12 and will be delivering bagged breakfasts, lunches, school work packets and Chromebooks at the following locations:

  • Pleasant Ridge - 9:45 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.
  • Meyer’s Ridge - 10:20 a.m. to 10:40 a.m.
  • Helen & Catherine -10:55 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
  • Hays Manor - 11:20 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.
  • Jr/Sr High School (by cafeteria entrance) - 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.

