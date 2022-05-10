ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

100 migrants discovered hiding in big rig on Texas freeway

By The Black Chronicle News Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA traffic incident turned into an immigration bust when Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a broken-down semitrailer on Friday morning. The back of the big rig...

KVUE

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
Family missing following ‘religious sabbatical’ to south Florida

The Ozark County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a young family who hasn’t been heard from since early March. Thirty-two-year-old Justin, 30-year-old Jennifer and 5-month-old Barakah Ruggles left southwest Missouri on a “religious sabbatical” to Florida at the end of February, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Jennifer’s family last heard from her on March 6, and investigators were able to track the family to south Florida.
Texas woman finds venomous snake in her shoe

A Texas woman had to call animal control after finding a venomous snake in her shoe in her closet last weekend, according to a Facebook post from the Southlake Department of Public Safety. Southlake DPS wrote in its Tuesday, May 10 post how officers helped remove the cottonmouth snake that was hanging out inside the residence in Southlake, in the Fort Worth area.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Rail link worth billions won’t go through Texas after Abbott used trade as ‘political tool’

SANTA TERESA, N.M. — The Mexican government said it intends to shift long-range plans to build a trade railway connection worth billions of dollars from Texas to New Mexico in the wake of Gov. Greg Abbott’s stepped-up border inspections last month, which were widely criticized as being financially damaging and may now leave a lasting impact on relations between Texas and its No. 1 trading partner.
MySanAntonio

Documents: 16 YO drove car at Beaumont officer

A 16-year-old Beaumont teen has been accused of accelerating a stolen car directly at a pursuing police officer while armed with a gun. The teen on Wednesday was indicted by a Jefferson County Grand Jury with aggravated assault on a public servant and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Beaumont police...
Florida man arrested for threatening to kill city worker with ‘stupid f—-ng iPad’

A man in Daytona Beach, Florida was arrested after he threatened to kill a city employee on Wednesday. Kevin Sbrusch, 36, was arrested at 4:30 p.m. after allegedly threatening to kill a code enforcement official who was taking pictures outside his house to document alleged illegally parked vehicles for an upcoming court hearing, according to FOX 35 Orlando.
Texas woman emerges from creek bed 2 days after crash

JONESTOWN, Texas (KXAN) – A woman crashed her SUV into a Central Texas creek bed on May 5 only to emerge two days later. According to Jonestown Police, the woman was driving on FM 1431 when she came up on a curve in the road. She drove straight into...
Yesway Opens New Allsup’s Stores in Texas and New Mexico

The latest new-to-market stores, at 2601 S. Oak Avenue in Mineral Wells, Texas and 820 Highway 70 West in Alamogordo, New Mexico, each contain 5,630 square feet of merchandising space, have 24 fueling positions, and three and four high speed diesel fueling lanes in Alamogordo and Mineral Wells, respectively. These represent the first of two new prototypical store formats Yesway has developed: a large-format convenience store and a hybrid truck stop, which will both be open 24 hours per day. Each of these new prototypes will feature a forecourt with 10 to 20 fueling positions, two to five diesel lanes for the truck stops, and 5,630 to 6,277 square feet, respectively, of interior merchandising space. Customers visiting these new stores will find their favorite Allsup’s world-famous burritos, a full assortment of Yesway and Allsup’s private label snacks; a new trucker/automotive section; high quality fresh Allsup’s bread, milk, and eggs; and a beer cave; along with amenities including Western Union service, ATM availability, and Coin Cloud digital currency machines offering 30+ digital currencies.
Man sentenced to death for murder of Oklahoma officer

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man convicted of killing an Oklahoma police officer and wounding another has been sentenced to death. In June of 2020, two officers with the Tulsa Police Department pulled over a vehicle in the 8900 block of East 21st Street. Investigators say the officers asked...
Murder suspect in 1996 California cold case arrested in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An anonymous letter sent to the Santa Ana Police Department led to an arrest 26 years after a young man was murdered. The suspect, his girlfriend, was arrested in Austin. Santa Ana police say on January 4, 1996, they were dispatched to a call of a...
Bison from Bronx Zoo join Osage Nation herd in Oklahoma

PAWHUSKA, Okla. (KFOR) – A group of bison from New York are now in Oklahoma to help diversify a herd in Pawhuska. Officials say three male and three female American bison have been transferred to the Osage Nation in Pawhuska from the Bronx Zoo. This week, those bison joined...
PAWHUSKA, OK

