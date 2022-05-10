ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'It is a crime to picket a judge's house' in response to leaked Supreme Court draft: Former Florida attorney general

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article'It is a crime to picket...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 6

Related
The Independent

Kamala Harris calls leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade a ‘direct assault on freedom’

Vice President Kamala Harris assailed a leaked draft opinion by the Supreme Court that would overturn Roe v Wade and effectively curtail the right to an abortion in the United States as a “direct assault on freedom.” Ms Harris made the remarks at a conference for EMILY’s List, a group that raises money for Democratic female candidates who support abortion rights. “It has never been more clear which party wants to lead us forward and which party wants to push us back,” she said. “Those Republicans leaders who are trying the weaponise the use of the law against women,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Attorney General#Crime#Picket
Fox News

DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration. RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

The Supreme Court Is Suddenly Very Concerned About Its Own Right to Privacy

Click here to read the full article. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts is requesting an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion that, if finalized, would overturn Roe vs. Wade and unleash anti-abortion rights laws on millions of Americans. On Monday night, Politico obtained the draft opinion — penned by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito — that reported has the support of the four other conservative justices it would need to become final. The votes aren’t final, but Amy Coney Barrett, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh all allegedly voted in concurrence with Alito after oral arguments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Wilfred Reilly: Black Lives Matter Has Led To A 63% Jump In Black Fatal Homicides

Wilfred Reilly, associate professor of political science at Kentucky State University joined Brian Kilmeade and discussed the increase in black homicide since the Black Lives Matter movement started. Reilly pointed out how in 2014 there were about 6,000 black homicides and after the Ferguson riots and the “Ferguson effect” that jumped to little under 8,000. Then last year, Reilly said there was about 9,900 recorded black murders. The effect of the Black Lives Matter movement has accounted for a jump of 63 % in black fatal homicides and Reilly calls out people like Ben Crump for drastically over inflating the number of unarmed black men shot by the police for fueling the BLM movement. Reilly also spoke about how Critical Race theory is nothing like the Civil Rights movement. Reilly believes most people, regardless of race and class truly want to help one another and it is CRT and BLM that are saying that if a white person wants to help the poor they are doing it for some crooked, manipulative reason.
KENTUCKY STATE
abovethelaw.com

Trumpland Superlawyer John Eastman Calls Supreme Court Cowards, Gets Remedial Lesson In Document Prep, Will Never Shut Up

US District Judge David Carter has already called attorney John Eastman’s advice to Donald Trump “a coup in search of a legal theory.” And once the court has ruled that you and your client likely committed crimes together, a little judicial side eye is hardly the worst thing that’s going to happen. But this unsubtle bollocking in Judge Carter’s latest order is pretty funny all the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Fox News

744K+
Followers
156K+
Post
626M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy