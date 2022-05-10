Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Falls short of no-hit bid

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for target volume in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by the selection of Drake London in the first round; however, behind the rookie and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets leading up to and during the 2022 campaign.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO