ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly and Mayor Dave Bronson are continuing their game of chess with how taxpayers dollars should be spent. On Friday morning during a special meeting, the assembly took less than an hour to override all of the mayor’s vetoes to the assembly’s approved revised budget. The vote was 8-3, with the conservative leaning assembly members voting against overriding the vetoes.

6 HOURS AGO