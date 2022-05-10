Travis County judge who oversees DWI cases arrested for DWI

LEON COUNTY, Texas - A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped custody in Leon County, Texas by stabbing a corrections officer while being transported. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was being transported on a bus with 15 other inmates from Gatesville, headed eastbound on Highway 7 to Huntsville Thursday afternoon. During the ride, Lopez was able to get out of his restraints and allegedly stabbed the officer driving the bus in the hand with an unknown object.

LEON COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO