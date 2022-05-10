ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

Travis County judge who oversees DWI cases arrested for DWI

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Lipscombe has served as the presiding judge of...

KVUE

Lawsuit filed against Bastrop County Sheriff's Office over in-custody death

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — The family of a man who died while in the custody of the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office is now suing the department. The federal lawsuit filed on May 11, 2022 alleges that deputies with the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office and other agencies violated the rights of 27-year-old Armando Mascorro and that those violations ultimately led to his death.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
Manhunt for Texas capital murder inmate who stabbed officer, escaped while being transported

LEON COUNTY, Texas - A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped custody in Leon County, Texas by stabbing a corrections officer while being transported. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was being transported on a bus with 15 other inmates from Gatesville, headed eastbound on Highway 7 to Huntsville Thursday afternoon. During the ride, Lopez was able to get out of his restraints and allegedly stabbed the officer driving the bus in the hand with an unknown object.
LEON COUNTY, TX
$22,500 reward offered to find Texas capital murder inmate who escaped while being transported

LEON COUNTY, Texas - A manhunt is underway for an inmate who escaped custody in Leon County, Texas by stabbing a corrections officer while being transported. Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was being transported on a bus with 15 other inmates from Gatesville, headed eastbound on Highway 7 to Huntsville Thursday afternoon. During the ride, Lopez was able to get out of his restraints and allegedly stabbed the officer driving the bus in the hand with an unknown object.
LEON COUNTY, TX
Man charged with murder in Buda homicide

BUDA, TEXAS - A man was charged with murder that happened in April, the Hays County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office said on April 25, deputies received a call about a dead person in the 2900 block of Main Street in Buda. When detectives arrived, they determined the death...
BUDA, TX
Manhunt underway for Texas prison inmate who stole, crashed bus

WACO, Texas - The US Marshals are looking for a man who stabbed a bus driver during a prison transfer in Texas and managed to escape custody. A manhunt is underway for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez, who is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. He is considered armed and dangerous.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Police continue search for Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping suspect

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is still searching for a suspect in connection to a murder investigation that occurred in the early morning hours of May 9, 2022. The suspect, Ismael Miguel Barrientos-Gallegos (DOB: 08/23/1972) has warrants for the offenses of Murder and Aggravated Kidnapping with additional charges pending.
CALDWELL COUNTY, TX
Police investigating suspicious death in East Austin

APD says a woman called police saying she found her friend inside her house unresponsive and there was blood near her. The incident happened on Maple Avenue near East 17th Street.
KSST Radio

Marijuana, Ecstasy, THC, Crack Cocaine And Psychedelic Mushrooms Found During Traffic Stop

A routine traffic stop on Wildcat Way resulted in location of cache of contraband containing marijuana, Ecstasy, THC, crack cocaine and psychedelic mushrooms. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Foley reported stopping a silver Chevrolet Silverado at 12:36 a.m. May 11, 2022, for traveling 66 mile per hour in the 50 mph speed zone on Wildcat Way, just west of South Broadway Street. Upon contact with the driver, identified in arrest reports as Melissa Lynn Michelson, Foley detected what smelled to him to be a strong marijuana odor, the deputy noted in arrest reports.
Lockdown at Luling ISD lifted following family violence incident

LULING, Texas - Luling ISD was reportedly in lockdown earlier this morning because of a family violence incident. According to the Luling Police Department, officers were called to Magnolia Living & Rehabilitation around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12. When officers arrived at the nursing home on North Magnolia Avenue in Luling, they found a woman who had been shot.
LULING, TX
2 adults, 1 juvenile injured in East Austin drive-by shooting

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police are investigating after three people were shot in a drive-by shooting in the 8400 block of Garcreek Circle Friday evening. APD says two adults and one juvenile experienced non-life threatening injuries. The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a blue sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Camaro,...
AUSTIN, TX
Search for missing 69-year-old woman in east Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is looking for an elderly woman missing since early this morning. APD says that 69-year-old Charles Etta Crayton has been missing since 2 a.m. May 11. She was last seen in the 7000 block of Muffin Drive in east Travis County. She is...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Suspects in San Jose baby kidnapping tried three times before, DA says

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The two people charged with kidnapping a 3-month-old baby in San Jose last month had tried to take the baby multiple times before, the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office said. The district attorney's office on Thursday brought additional kidnapping charges against Yesenia Ramirez, 43, and Jose...
SAN JOSE, CA

