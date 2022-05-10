ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Living Well: Baptist Health Cardiac Rehab program helps Officer Tommy Norman on road to recovery

By Claire Kreuz
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WXfgp_0fYUJBCA00

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a near brush with death, North Little Rock Police Officer Tommy Norman is on the road to recovery following a major heart attack.

From the bike to the treadmill, Officer Tommy Norman goes through a Cardiac Rehab program at Baptist Health in North Little Rock.

“It combines exercise training, nutrition, counseling and support all geared towards heart-healthy lifestyle changes,” Baptist Health Cardiac Rehab Program Leader Katie Bolton said.

‘If I would have waited I wouldn’t be here today’; Officer Tommy Norman gives update after heart attack

Bolton said a team of nurses, exercise physiologists and dietitians work together on the treatment plan.

“The main goal is improving cardiovascular health as well, or in Tommy’s case returning him back to serving and protecting our county,” Bolton said.

Each visit, his team hooks him up to a heart monitor and puts him through various exercises. Each session is tracked and recorded.

“That goes to the cardiologist for review,” Bolton said.

From the diet plan to the team cheering him on in each exercise, Officer Norman has already seen a drastic improvement in his health.

“Here I have people monitoring me, encouraging me, coaching me you know go that extra mile, on the bicycle pedal a little bit more,” Norman said. “I am a new person. I am a new Tommy Norman. Maybe don’t feel like I’m 18 but maybe in my 20s again.”

North Little Rock PD Officer Tommy Norman recovering after heart attack

With each step, he said it won’t be long until he’s back behind the badge.

“When I graduate cardiac rehab, knowing that I completed that, that confidence will carry over into being a police officer,” Norman said.

Anyone who has any heart problem that requires medical care or surgery qualifies for cardiac rehab. If you are interested, just talk to your cardiologist or your primary doctor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WREG

Arkansas mom says autistic son left alone in classroom

MARION, Ark.- An Arkansas mother says she was forced to call DHS after her autistic son was left alone in his classroom for an hour, and no one notified her about it. Renee Johns said it happened earlier this month after her son Jacob was dropped off by his daycare at Marion Visual and Performing […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
City
North Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
myarklamiss.com

South Arkansas high school senior inspires others after completing degree in one year

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Melajah Edington will walk across the stage Monday to receive her high school diploma from El Dorado High School. Her school attendance trended downward because she had to step in and raise her younger sibling and daughter, so she dropped out of school during her 9th grade year in 2018. When the time felt right for her and family, she returned to her studies October 2021 to complete grades 9-12 and hopefully graduate with her original class.
EL DORADO, AR
uams.edu

UAMS Researchers Find Student Behavior Improves When Schools Serve Breakfast after Class Begins

May 12, 2022 | LITTLE ROCK — A research team, which included Andres Cuadros-Menaca, Ph.D., and Michael Thomsen, Ph.D., from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences’ (UAMS) Fay W. Boozman College of Public Health, discovered that schools providing breakfast after the school day begins (Breakfast After the Bell) experienced a decrease in student behavior issues.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise Physiologists#Bicycle Pedal#Cardiac Rehab#North Little Rock Pd
KTLO

UPDATE: Baxter County Sheriff: Missing female located

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office has located Amanda Patrick as of 3:50 Thursday afternoon. No further information has been released, other than she was found in a large field. Amanda Patrick was reported missing from CR 1153 earlier Thursday afternoon.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Kait 8

Jonesboro hospitals earn honors for safety practices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two hospitals earned honors for their commitment to providing high-quality services to their patients. The St. Bernards Medical Center and NEA Baptist both earned an “A” from nonprofit the Leapfrog Group on how they protect patients from harm. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a...
JONESBORO, AR
THV11

Body of missing Arkansas woman recovered from creek

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department has confirmed that the body of a missing woman was recovered from the Town Branch Creek Friday, May 13. 28-year-old Shelby Ratliff went missing during the early morning hours of May 5. She was last seen leaving Dickson Street in Fayetteville around 2 a.m. and was dropped off by a rideshare service at a friend's apartment off Beechwood Ave.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Mountain Home, Arkansas 14-year-old girl missing

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — A 14-year-old girl out of Mountain Home, Arkansas is missing, according to Arkansas State Police. Sara Gilpin was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in Mountain Home. She is white and has long brown hair. She was wearing a gray shirt, black pants and Converse shoes at the time.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy