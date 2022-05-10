ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFISD parent pushes for Dads on Duty program

By Priscilla Meza
newschannel6now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dads on Duty is a nationwide program that one parent is working to bring to the Wichita Falls ISD. The organization began in Louisiana after 23 students were arrested...

www.newschannel6now.com

Comments / 1

newschannel6now.com

Olney ISD superintendent speaks on academic opportunities

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the school year comes to an end, Olney ISD is looking toward the future. We spoke with Superintendent Greg Roach about how he and the district have grown. Roach started his career in education as a teacher and worked his way up to superintendent over the course of almost 30 years. Eight of those have been with Olney ISD and he is very proud of the many programs the district offers its students.
OLNEY, TX
newschannel6now.com

Hometown Pride Tour: final preparations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We’re excited to celebrate Cajun Fest this Saturday, and Priscilla Meza made sure to check in with event organizers during Friday’s shows as they prepared for the big day. A piece of Louisiana will be in Wichita Falls this Saturday as thousands are...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Wichita County provides COVID update for week of May 13

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 55 new COVID cases were reported in Wichita County for the week of May 13, according to the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District. 95% of new cases were not up to date on their vaccinations. Four of the new cases were re-infections,...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
FMX 94.5

Texas Governor Greg Abbott Officially Punches Ticket To Hell

Your friend in the radio business cares very little about politics, but I can't believe an elected official is recommending starving babies. If you're not aware, there's a baby food shortage right now. It's simple, one of the big manufacturing plants voluntarily shut down in February because of complaints of contaminated formula and two infant deaths. That plant is still not back online.
TEXAS STATE
kswo.com

Better late than never, Lawton Vet Center opens

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Veteran Center hosted their grand opening at their new location Friday, May 13, after it was put off for several years, due to COVID . Veterans and other community members got a chance to tour the new location, while enjoying food and door prizes.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Amanda Bolding, mother of Kaleb Honea, arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A woman who lost her son in a tragic car wreck in 2020 has been arrested after the business she worked for reported that they had been involved in online banking fraud. Amanda Bolding, 39, faces charges of embezzlement and theft over $2,500 and under $30,000. Bolding was booked into Wichita […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
KOCO

Oklahoma boarding school among unmarked burial sites found

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma schools were among some unmarked burial sites found at more than 50 Indian boarding schools. The federal government said that unmarked burial sites were found at more than 50 Indian boarding schools. They also said more than 500 children died while at these schools and they expect that count to go up.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

10 Texas drive-in movie theaters showing films under the stars

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Drive-in movie theaters have been a summertime staple for decades. In Texas, many of these drive-in movie spots feature the original structures from years past such as the Brazo's in Granbury and the Sandell Movie Theatre in Clarendon. Other drive-in theaters have adjusted their business models over the years. For example, Doc's Drive-in located in Buda near Austin recently opened a members-only 1920s-stylized speakeasy. Doc's offers comedy nights, drag shows, weddings and features three movie-themed rental tiny homes on the property.
TEXAS STATE
newschannel6now.com

Vernon ISD breaks ground on new elementary school

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Vernon ISD held a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday for a new elementary school. The school is being built as part of the $40 million bond that passed in November. The bond aimed to address aging facilities by renovating the high school and opening this new elementary school, which will serve 650 students in grades 2-5.
VERNON, TX
kswo.com

Oklahoma governor approves Landlord-Tenant Act updates

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt has approved major updates to the Landlord-Tenant Act this week. The changes are aimed at improving living conditions for renters. New updates to the Act will give renters a faster turnaround time when needing essential repairs to the space they’re living in.
OKLAHOMA STATE
92.9 NIN

Six Flags Over Texas Bringing Back Old School Ride for 2022

If you want to Six Flags Over Texas way back in the day, do you remember the Speelunkers?. Six Flags Over Texas opened back in 1961 over in Arlington. For decades, the park has been a go to summertime destination for North Texans. If you were going to Six Flags Over Texas way back in the day, you may remember something called "The Cave"
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

WF City Clerk’s office recognized for excellence with award

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Clerk’s office was awarded the Texas Municipal Clerk’s Achievement of Excellence Award on Thursday. Wichita Falls is one of 38 cities recognized for this award, which is presented by the Texas Municipal Clerk’s Association to acknowledge excellence in the effective and efficient management of resources. A municipal clerk’s office must have met and demonstrated nine of 12 standards to be eligible to receive the award.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXAN

Texas governor says feds shouldn’t give migrant babies formula amid U.S. shortage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday criticized the Biden administration for providing baby formula to migrant children in holding facilities amid the nationwide formula shortage. Migrant advocates reacted angrily Thursday to Abbott's comments, which came as President Joe Biden spoke with CEOs from baby formula companies on Thursday to hasten getting more baby formula supply on shelves nationwide and limit restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
newschannel6now.com

Iowa Park daycare worker sentenced for leaving child in hot van

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An Iowa Park woman was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to child abandonment and endangerment. 34-year-old Jessie Granjeno was sentenced to five years deferred probation and a $1,000 fine by Judge Charles Barnard of the 89th District Court. Granjeno reportedly left a three-year-old girl in...
IOWA PARK, TX

