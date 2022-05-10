WFISD parent pushes for Dads on Duty program

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Drive-in movie theaters have been a summertime staple for decades. In Texas, many of these drive-in movie spots feature the original structures from years past such as the Brazo's in Granbury and the Sandell Movie Theatre in Clarendon. Other drive-in theaters have adjusted their business models over the years. For example, Doc's Drive-in located in Buda near Austin recently opened a members-only 1920s-stylized speakeasy. Doc's offers comedy nights, drag shows, weddings and features three movie-themed rental tiny homes on the property.
Comments / 1