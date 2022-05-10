WFISD parent pushes for Dads on Duty program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the school year comes to an end, Olney ISD is looking toward the future. We spoke with Superintendent Greg Roach about how he and the district have grown. Roach started his career in education as a teacher and worked his way up to superintendent over the course of almost 30 years. Eight of those have been with Olney ISD and he is very proud of the many programs the district offers its students.

