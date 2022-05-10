ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

Thousands in SC say they felt early morning quake centered near Elgin

By Jason Raven
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sx6Ol_0fYUIITs00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.3 magnitude earthquake near the town of Elgin early Monday morning.

At least three aftershocks have been reported by officials since then.

This is just another round of earthquakes to have occurred in that area. Since late December 2021, there have been more than 25 earthquakes in Kershaw County alone.

More than 5,000 people reported feeling the 3.3 magnitude quake across the state, according to the USGS’s website.

Jonas Verwers works at Goat Daddy’s Farm and Animal Sanctuary near Elgin. He said he felt the earthquake Monday morning at his home. When he got to work at 6 a.m., he was shocked by what he saw.

A tree branch had fallen and destroyed one of the shelters used to house the guard dogs that watch over the goats at the farm. The 35 goats and three dogs in the pen where the shelter is located, were all unharmed.

“We have a long night ahead of us but we will hopefully get everything clear,” Verwers said. “We hope to have it all rebuilt in a few days and be ready to open by Saturday.”

Verwers said the earthquakes in Kershaw County have felt like a regular occurrence in the last six months. “This one, the magnitude of it, you could definitely tell a difference,” he said.

Dr. Scott White is a professor at the University of South Carolina’s School of the Earth Ocean & Environment and Director of the South Carolina Seismic Network. He said this was the first earthquake centered near Elgin or Lugoff he heard and felt in Columbia.

“This is the same magnitude earthquake that started off this whole sequence in December,” White said.

According to White, a sequence of low-magnitude quakes are not uncommon. They also should not be considered a precursor for the ‘big one’.

He said there’s no clear answer for the earthquakes in Kershaw County.

“It is along a known ancient fault system called the Eastern Piedmont Fault Zone. That is probably a preexisting line of weakness where stress in the Earth will cause breakages and pops like this to occur.”

Comments / 0

Related
weatherboy.com

South Carolina is Shaking and Scientists Aren’t Sure Why

Seven more earthquakes shook South Carolina in recent days and scientists aren’t completely sure why the state is shaking. The earthquakes have all been around Elgin, a small incorporated town in Kershaw, roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, the state’s capital. Elgin lies within the Carolina Sandhills region of the Atlantic Coastal Plain province; this region is characterized by many dunes of wind-blown sand that were active during the last ice age but the dunes are currently stabilized by vegetation under modern climate conditions.
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Another earthquake rattles South Carolina, 5th in 24 hours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Another earthquake rattles part of South Carolina late Monday, just hours after others were reported in the state. The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.9 magnitude quake was felt near Elgin at 11:55 p.m. It marked the fifth earthquake reported in the state after four others...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Expert explains recent SC earthquakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two more earthquakes were reported out of the Midlands on Tuesday afternoon. This makes seven in less than two days. The U.S. Geological Survey said both quakes hit near I-20 in Kershaw County just outside Elgin. One was a magnitude 2.9 and the other was a 2.3.
COLUMBIA, SC
wfmynews2.com

Early Monday morning earthquake wakes up parts of South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. — The United States Geological Service (USGS) is reporting three earthquakes near Elgin Monday morning. First, a 3.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 1:32 a.m.. Two aftershocks were recorded a few hours later -- a 1.6 magnitude at 4:39 a.m. and a 1.8 magnitude aftershock occurred at 5:10 a.m. -- in the same area.
ELGIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elgin, SC
Government
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Elgin, SC
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

Fourth earthquake reported near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - A fourth earthquake was reported in the Midlands Monday. An aftershock of 2.1 was reported roughly 3 miles east of Elgin at around 6:05 p.m. Three earthquakes were recorded in Elgin on Monday. At around 1:32 a.m., a 3.29 magnitude earthquake was measured 6 kilometers east...
ELGIN, SC
swlexledger.com

UPDATE: Elgin centered earthquake shakes Lexington County early Monday morning

Lexington County, SC 05/09/2022 (Paul Kirby) – An earthquake that the US Government says was centered in Elgin, SC shook a large swath of Lexington County early Monday morning. This occurred around 1:30 a.m. and first reports indicate this was felt from Gilbert, through Lexington, and as far southeast as the towns of Springdale, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, and Gaston. The SCDNR webpage on geology says that the quake measured 3.29 on the Richter Scale and was 3.8 kilometers below the surface of the earth. The Elgin area of the state has been active with multiple earthquakes over the past year although most haven't been extremely damaging.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Traffic shift on Islands Expressway to begin in August

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has confirmed that the shift in traffic during the bridge construction on Islands Expressway will begin in August. “In August, GDOT’s contractor Prince is scheduled to shift traffic to the new high-level, fixed span, concrete multi-lane bridge over the Wilmington River (Intracoastal Waterway) along Islands Expressway […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Quakes#Goats#Sc#Usgs
WSAV News 3

Crash with serious injuries on Talmadge Bridge, police say

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A crash on the Talmadge Bridge shut down two lanes of traffic heading into South Carolina for an hour Thursday evening. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said two cars crashed causing serious injuries. Drivers were asked to seek alternate routes. No further details were released. This is a developing story and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WYFF4.com

3.3 magnitude earthquake recorded in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. — A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in South Carolina Monday morning. According to the USGS, the quake was centered near Elgin around 1:30 a.m. This is the latest quake for that part of South Carolina. The U.S. Geological Survey called the quake "notable" on it's Facebook...
ELGIN, SC
News4Jax.com

Earthquake hits Columbia, South Carolina. But in Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Monday morning, the Midlands of South Carolina had a 1-second jolt. A rather minor 3.3-magnitude earthquake took place at 1:33 a.m., yet it was a very shallow earthquake -- only about 2 miles below the surface -- allowing it to be felt in Richland County, South Carolina’s third most populous county. In response, thousands of residents in Richland County responded to the United States Geological Survey website to make a report.
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

W 35th Street fire damages 3 structures

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story erroneously reported W. 34th Street as the location of the fire. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three structures were damaged in a fire in the Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhood Wednesday morning. According to the Savannah Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze. The fire broke out in the […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

41K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy