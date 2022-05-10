Rappers Young Thug, Gunna charged in federal racketeering case alleging gang activity: report

ATLANTA ( KNX ) — Rappers Young Thug and Gunna have been charged along with dozens of others by federal prosecutors over alleged gang activity , according to court documents. WSB-TV first reported the indictment.

Young Thug , legally known as a Jeffery Lamar Williams, 30, and Gunna , named Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, 23, are among 28 members charged in the grand jury's indictment, WSB reported.

Prosecutors' 88-page indictment of the group includes 56 charges of murder, armed robbery, criminal gang activity, and conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act ( RICO ). Those charged are reportedly members or connected to the so-called Young Slime Life (YSL) group. In addition, young Thug is charged with alleged gang involvement, while both face RICO charges.

A WSB photographer recorded a video of federal authorities arresting Yong Thug Monday evening in the Atlanta area.

"YSL is a criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of Atlanta. YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang," prosecutors wrote in their court filing, which accuse Williams of being a co-founder along with Walter "DK" Murphy and Trontavious "Tick" Stephens.

Prior court filings have also identified YSL's connection to the Rolling 60's Neighborhood Crips, founded in Los Angeles.

Authorities accuse Young Thug of renting a 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan from Hertz to use as transportation to murder Donovan "Big Nut" Thomas, Jr., a rival gang member, in January 2015, according to the indictment. Thomas died in a drive-by shooting in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. A 14-year-old boy and another man were both shot as well.

Federal prosecutors also allege that two men linked to YSL asked for Young Thug's approval to make a second attempt at killing YFN Lucci , legally named Rayshawn Bennett, while he's behind bars in Fulton County jail on murder and racketeering charges. In court documents, Bennet said he was stabbed in jail in February with a homemade shank while on a video call.

Police booked Young Thug, AKA Jeffery Lamar Williams, 30, Monday on charges of criminal gang activity and racketeering. Photo credit Fulton County Sheriff's Office

YFN Lucci and Young Thug have reportedly quarreled since Lucci claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Thug's fiancé.

Young Thug was booked by police Monday evening and will make his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok