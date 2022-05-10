ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Rappers Young Thug, Gunna charged in federal racketeering case alleging gang activity: report

By Seth Lemon
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QiWik_0fYUHb1M00

ATLANTA ( KNX ) — Rappers Young Thug and Gunna have been charged along with dozens of others by federal prosecutors over alleged gang activity , according to court documents. WSB-TV first reported the indictment.

Young Thug , legally known as a Jeffery Lamar Williams, 30, and Gunna , named Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, 23, are among 28 members charged in the grand jury's indictment, WSB reported.

Prosecutors' 88-page indictment of the group includes 56 charges of murder, armed robbery, criminal gang activity, and conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act ( RICO ). Those charged are reportedly members or connected to the so-called Young Slime Life (YSL) group. In addition, young Thug is charged with alleged gang involvement, while both face RICO charges.

A WSB photographer recorded a video of federal authorities arresting Yong Thug Monday evening in the Atlanta area.

"YSL is a criminal street gang that started in late 2012 in the Cleveland Avenue area of Atlanta. YSL claims affiliation with the national Bloods gang," prosecutors wrote in their court filing, which accuse Williams of being a co-founder along with Walter "DK" Murphy and Trontavious "Tick" Stephens.

Prior court filings have also identified YSL's connection to the Rolling 60's Neighborhood Crips, founded in Los Angeles.

Authorities accuse Young Thug of renting a 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan from Hertz to use as transportation to murder Donovan "Big Nut" Thomas, Jr., a rival gang member, in January 2015, according to the indictment. Thomas died in a drive-by shooting in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood. A 14-year-old boy and another man were both shot as well.

Federal prosecutors also allege that two men linked to YSL asked for Young Thug's approval to make a second attempt at killing YFN Lucci , legally named Rayshawn Bennett, while he's behind bars in Fulton County jail on murder and racketeering charges. In court documents, Bennet said he was stabbed in jail in February with a homemade shank while on a video call.

Police booked Young Thug, AKA Jeffery Lamar Williams, 30, Monday on charges of criminal gang activity and racketeering. Photo credit Fulton County Sheriff's Office

YFN Lucci and Young Thug have reportedly quarreled since Lucci claimed to have had a sexual relationship with Thug's fiancé.

Young Thug was booked by police Monday evening and will make his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Atlanta rapper Gunna arrested on racketeering charge

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Gunna has been arrested on charges of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, WSB-TV is reporting. WSB-TV reporter Michael Seiden tweeted early Wednesday that the 28-year-old Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Georgia. He was booked in the Fulton County Jail and is due in court Wednesday morning, the news station reported.
ATLANTA, GA
41nbc.com

Atlanta rapper Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges

ATLANTA (AP) — The rapper Young Thug is in Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail, accused of co-founding a criminal street gang. The Atlanta rapper’s real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams and he was arrested Monday at his Atlanta home. He’s one of 28 people indicted Monday in Georgia on conspiracy to violate the state’s RICO Act and street gang charges.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Girl, 17, reported missing in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Clayton County Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing teen. Jatoya Evans, 17, was reported missing on May 12. Officers responded to a call at 9 a.m. where they learned that Evans was last seen May 9. Authorities describe...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Yfn Lucci
Person
Gunna
Nationwide Report

16-year-old Kenderrias Dodson, Katrina Owens and Jordan Brown, both 15, dead in a crash (McDonough, GA)

16-year-old Kenderrias Dodson, Katrina Owens and Jordan Brown, both 15, dead in a crash (McDonough, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 16-year-old Kenderrias Dodson, 15-year-old Katrina Owens and 15-year-old Jordan Brown as the victims who lost their lives following a traffic collision Wednesday afternoon in Henry County that also injured two people. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 3:15 p.m. on Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove Circle in McDonough [...]
MCDONOUGH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racketeering#Street Gang#Wsb Tv#Youngthug#Bloods
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Stabbing at high school was carefully planned, including getaway car, deputies say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released new information about a stabbing at a local high school. Alexander High School went on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a student was stabbed in the cafeteria and was rushed to the hospital. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Deputies said the conflict that led up to the stabbing may have started off campus.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man shot to death at MARTA station

ATLANTA — Police say a man was shot and killed at a MARTA station Sunday night. Officers responded to 65 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Ashby MARTA station just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, to a call stating someone had been shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
ATLANTA, GA
WKRG News 5

1 arrested for nail salon fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one woman was arrested for a fight Mobile Police say happened after a payment dispute at a Theodore nail salon in April. MPD said Chyna Hickman, 19, was identified through the course of the investigation and arrested on Monday, May 9, and transported to the Metro Jail. […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police take hundreds of guns off streets

The Atlanta Police Departments' Tactical Squad has been targeting guns and criminal activity in the city. It is not even the halfway point for the year and more than 800 guns have been taken off the streets thanks to their efforts.
ATLANTA, GA
Bryan Dijkhuizen

3 People Killed on Mothers' Day In Georgian Appartment

Three people were killed and three others were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Georgia on Mother's Day, according to police. The suspect or suspects responsible for the attack have been identified and are being sought by law enforcement officials.
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy