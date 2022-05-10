ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkin County, MN

UPDATE: Missing Wilkin County woman located

By Nachai Taylor
valleynewslive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says Melissa Wolter Birnbaum has been located and is safe. They thank the community for helping spread...

www.valleynewslive.com

KIMT

Body of missing woman believed found in southern Minnesota

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. - Searchers say they believe the body of a missing woman has been found. The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office says, just after 9 am Friday, a citizen in a canoe reported finding a body in the southwest corner of Eagle Lake Swamp. The body is believed to be that of Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol and was discovered next to the primary area being searched. The Sheriff's Office says it does not know if recent severe weather contributed to finding the body now.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Dead, 2 Injured in Crash in Midway Township

MIDWAY TWP, Minn.- A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a crash in Midway Township Friday, caused in part by heavy fog and speed, authorities said. According to a spokesperson with the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a 2 vehicle crash near the intersection of South Ugstad Road and Ugstad Junction in Midway Township around 8:50 a.m. Friday.
DULUTH, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Large barn fire kills 1,000 goats

HENNING, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More than 1,000 goats were killed in a large barn fire. The first call came in around 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, at 26486 520th Ave. near Henning. The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a litter of puppies were also killed. A barn,...
HENNING, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Otter Tail County: Barn fire leads to 1,000 livestock deaths

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says multiple fire agencies responded to a barn fire with livestock inside. The Henning Fire Department says more than 1,000 goats and a litter of puppies were inside the barn, which was fully engulfed in flames upon the department's arrival. The barn, along with a loafing shed and a milking parlor, were completely destroyed by the fire. The department says no animals survived the blaze.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
Wilkin County, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teen Pulled From St. Croix River Dies; Identified As 17-Year-Old Suleiman Garado

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater is dead after being pulled Thursday evening from the St. Croix River. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 2000 block of Riviera Avenue South in Lake St. Croix Beach. They were responding to the report that a teen had gone under the water while playing with friends. (credit: CBS) Responders arrived within minutes and began searching for the missing teenager, identified as Suleiman Ibrahim Abda Garado. The Washington County rescue dive team located the boy roughly 40 minutes after he was last seen by witnesses. Garado was taken to Regions Hospital, where he was pronounced dead Friday morning. “The death of this young man is a devastating tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Washington County Sheriff Day Starry said, in a statement. “I’m grateful for the quick response of the Washington County rescue dive team and their ability to recovery Suleiman and bring peace to his family.” The official cause of the teenager’s death remains under investigation by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MN
KNOX News Radio

2-vehicle crash in GF injures 1 driver

One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash shortly after 10:00 this (Fri) morning in north Grand Forks. According to Grand Forks Police, a compact SUV was northbound on North 3rd Street… failed to slow down at the intersection of Gateway Drive… continued northbound, struck a curb, drove over a berm, then went back onto Gateway.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO TWO ACCIDENTS

Veh. #1 – 2017 Subaru, driven by Darrel Montieth, Crookston. Veh. #2 – 2009 Subaru, driven by Sharon Munter, Warba, MN. Both drivers were transported by ambulance to Riverview Hospital. Both vehicles were totaled. Report of an accident on May 11 at 11:28 a.m. Veh. #1 – 2007...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Looting reported at site of Fargo apartment complex fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A woman displaced by an apartment complex fire in Fargo tells Valley News Live people broke in and stole items from tenants. The Fargo Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in the 600 block of 11th Street South. Officers arrived on scene and took reports for the missing items. Other tenants in the complex were also notified.
FARGO, ND
#Valley News Live
valleynewslive.com

Roseau Schools investigate threat

ROSEAU, MINN. (Valley News Live) - Authorities and school officials in Roseau, MN investigated a threat made to another student. The school district says a student made a threat to another student, that was then reported to the district. The school says it sent out a mass message to parents late on the evening of Wednesday, May 11 informing them of the alleged threat.
ROSEAU, MN
CBS Minnesota

68-Year-Old Man Killed In Mahnomen County Crash

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A 68-year-old man died in Mahnomen County on Thursday morning when his car left the road and ended up in a small pond. According to the state patrol, the crash happened shortly before noon in northwestern Minnesota. The man was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastwards on Highway 113 when it left the road near 173rd Avenue. The car hit the guard rail and entered a ditch, ending up in a small pond. The man was not wearing his seat belt at the time, state patrol said. His identity will be released at a later time.
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
KX News

Body of missing Fort Yates woman recovered from Missouri River

Correction: The original story stated Little Bird’s body was found April 10. The body was discovered May 10. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Remains recovered from the Missouri River late Tuesday night have been identified as those of missing 41-year-old Valene Little Bird of Fort Yates. According to the Bismarck Police Department, the body was discovered […]
FORT YATES, ND
KFYR-TV

Police: body of missing Ft. Yates woman found in Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police say remains found along the Missouri River late Tuesday night are that of 41-year-old Valene Little Bird of Ft. Yates. Police say findings from an autopsy and dental records connect the remains to the woman reported missing to Bismarck Police in January, 2022. Little Bird’s family say they have not seen her since June, 2021.
BISMARCK, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – MAY 13, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Cheyenne Deplazes Lynn, 21 of Fargo, for Fifth Degree Drug Possession. Lukas Eld Austin, 25 of Crookston, for Disorderly Conduct.
CROOKSTON, MN
kvrr.com

Looters hit Fargo apartment building damaged by fire

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Fargo police are investigating after thieves stole personal property from tenants who were victims of a late Wednesday night apartment fire. The property manager of the building at 605 11th St. S says looters on bicycles and cars took items from the building Thursday night. She doesn’t know exactly what was stolen.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Firefighter Killed In Blomkest During 2nd Night Of Dangerous Storms

Originally published on May 12 MURDOCK, Minn. (WCCO) — A second night of dangerous weather has turned deadly. The National Weather Service says a grain bin fell on a car just before 7 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County, killing a passenger inside. (credit: CBS) According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 63-year-old Ryan Erickson, of rural Lake Lillian, was a volunteer firefighter on storm watch on his own property at the time of the incident. It’s believed to be a line of duty death. (credit: CBS) A possible tornado also touched down two hours north of there in Pillager. Around that time, strong storms...
BLOMKEST, MN
740thefan.com

Fisherman finds human remains along Missouri River

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The remains of a Ft. Yates woman who has been missing since June of 2021 have been found along the Missouri River in Bismarck. Bismarck Police said human remains were found by a fisherman shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. Through an autopsy and dental record identification, they were determined to be Valene Little Bird.
BISMARCK, ND
KEYC

Fairmont man found dead at roadside, next to bicycle

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - A Fairmont man has been found dead at a roadside, next to a bicycle. Fairmont Police Officers responded to the 500 block of N. Main St. in Fairmont for a welfare check on a man reportedly laying alongside the roadway next to a bicycle. Officers found...
FAIRMONT, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Dies, Another Escapes In Western Wisconsin House Fire

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — Despite a rescue attempt, one person has died in a western Wisconsin house fire. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on 370th Street in the Township of Dunn. When emergency responders arrived, the single-story house was a “fully involved structure fire” and it was quickly learned that there was a person trapped inside, officials said. Another person was able to get out of the residence before the fire department’s arrival. Menomonie Fire Department crews were able to locate the victim inside, take them out of the house, and perform life-saving measures. However, the victim died at the scene. The victim was identified as 20-year-old Gustavo A Xicalhua Tlaxcola. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
knsiradio.com

Kimball Man Killed in Wright County Crash

(KNSI) — A 39-year-old Kimball man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 4:10 in Maple Lake Township. Investigators say a 16-year-old was driving north on County Road 12, stopped at the stop sign, and then turned west on County Road 37 right in front of William Schwandt. Schwandt was riding his motorcycle east on County 37 and hit the driver’s side door of the teen’s car.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls man sentenced on 16 charges

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls man was sentenced on 16 charges, all felonies, from seven different cases Tuesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court. According to online court records, 35-year-old Kane Berg received a total sentence of nine years in state prison and eight years of extended supervision Tuesday.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI

