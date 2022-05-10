Troopers: Speed may have been factor in crash that closed ramp in Liberty

The Austintown Police Department is investigating a report of child endangering of a two-year-old. According to the police report, Austintown Police received a call at 11:14 am Tuesday from UPMC Pittsburgh about a two-year-old Austintown child that was admitted to its facility on May 9 with fractures that were in various stages of healing, including right leg fracture, left leg fracture, left arm fracture, left upper leg femur fracture. The report also lists bruising to the right eyelid, left forehead, side of the left eye, and on the right side of the child's body lists bruising of the elbow, upper back, lower back, inner thigh, and lower leg.

AUSTINTOWN, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO