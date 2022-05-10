ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Troopers: Speed may have been factor in crash that closed ramp in Liberty

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio State Highway Patrol says speed may have been a factor in a crash that shut down a...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Police: 1 dead after motorcycle crash in Clermont County

LOVELAND, Ohio — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Clermont County on Thursday. It happened around 6:55 p.m. pm Wards Corner Road in Miami Township. A preliminary investigation indicated a car was trying to make a left turn when it was hit by a motorcycle. The...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Car fire reduces state Route 11 SB to one lane

State Route 11 southbound just south of Tibbets Wick Road in Liberty Township is reduced to one-lane Thursday afternoon after a car was reported on fire. There were no reported injuries in the incident, according to the Trumbull Co. Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol's office.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WYTV.com

Bus involved in Liberty hit-and-run

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A bus was rear-ended in Liberty Township Wednesday, and troopers say the driver of the car that hit it took off. It happened around 12:30 p.m. as the community bus was stopped on Belmont Avenue and attempting to turn onto Liberty Street. Troopers say...
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberty Township, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Liberty Township, OH
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Austintown police investigating two-year-old with multiple fractures, bruising

The Austintown Police Department is investigating a report of child endangering of a two-year-old. According to the police report, Austintown Police received a call at 11:14 am Tuesday from UPMC Pittsburgh about a two-year-old Austintown child that was admitted to its facility on May 9 with fractures that were in various stages of healing, including right leg fracture, left leg fracture, left arm fracture, left upper leg femur fracture. The report also lists bruising to the right eyelid, left forehead, side of the left eye, and on the right side of the child's body lists bruising of the elbow, upper back, lower back, inner thigh, and lower leg.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two injured when garbage truck overturns in Springfield Township

Two people were taken to area hospitals after a garbage truck rolled over along a road in southeastern Mahoning County on Thursday. Troopers say the truck, owned by an East Palestine trash hauler, overturned along Hofmeister Road, south of East Garfield Road shortly after 10 a.m. Initial reports said that...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

VIDEO: Explosive crash on Northeast Ohio Interstate

A major portion of a Northeast Ohio Interstate was shut down Thursday morning after an explosive crash between a dumptruck and an ODOT vehicle. Th fiery crash happened on I-77 in Green around 7:30 a.m. You can see in video posted to Facebook by the Summit County Sheriff's Department the...
GREEN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#Rollover#Traffic Accident#State Route 11#Mercy Hospital
WFMJ.com

Report: Warren teen dives for cover from spray of gunfire

Police in Warren are investigating after a teenager said he had to run for cover and dive onto the ground as shots rang out near his home in the Quinby Park area. The 17-year-old boy told officers that he was near the driveway of his family’s home on the 1300 block of Jefferson St. SW Wednesday afternoon when he heard between eight and ten shots fly by him.
WARREN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Amazon
Lima News

Wednesday crash near Elida sends one to hospital

ELIDA — An Elida woman was transported to the hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 7:38 a.m., Christe Ferguson, 46, of Elida was traveling westbound on state Route 309 near Kemp Road in a 2020 Kia Sorento. At the same time, Stacy Brenneman, 44, of Lima, was traveling northbound on Kemp Road in a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan. According to the Highway Patrol, Brenneman failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and struck the side of Ferguson’s vehicle, causing it to go off the roadway.
ELIDA, OH
WFMJ.com

Austintown business owner has message for thieves: 'Get a damn job'

An Austintown business owner didn't mince words when he said "I just wish these people would get a damn job." James Miketa is the Owner of Ideal Store Fixtures on North Meridian Road. He tells 21 News, thieves looking for catalytic converters have hit his businesses for the second time since last fall.
AUSTINTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy