SBAAC track, field meets tight after Day 1

WILMINGTON — Cory Bucur will take over the Wilmington College men’s soccer program, replacing Alex Van der Sluijs who went to Div. I Wright State University. “I’d like to thank President Trevor Bates, Bill Wilson and Stacey Conley for allowing me the opportunity to be the next men’s soccer head coach at Wilmington College,” said Bucur. “I strongly believe I can continue the great work that coach (Bu) Lewis and coach Van der Sluijs have done at WC to give these student athletes the best experience they can have, and fight towards winning that first Ohio Athletic Conference championship since 2004.”

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO