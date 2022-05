COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Marcee is a 2-year-old Shepherd mix waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline!. Marcee is the sweetest, most loving, and affectionate girl. She is very playful and energetic. Once she gets all her zoomies out, she is quite calm and cuddly! She is always excited to see you and will greet you with a toy and lots of adorable happy whining sounds. She will even put her head on your shoulder when you sit down to give you a hug. She has so much personality and is truly a wonderful canine companion.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO