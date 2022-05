Under the terms of SB174, Utah will ban almost all abortions if the Supreme Court officially rules that states may do so — something that could happen as early as next month. This law will ban all abortions at any point during pregnancy except in the cases of rape, incest, preserving the health of the mother, or if the fetus is judged to be incapable of sustaining life or basic mental function. While the mother (and the father, by implication) will not be prosecuted for requesting an abortion, a doctor performing the procedure — when not permitted under the exceptions — would be charged with a second-degree felony.

UTAH STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO