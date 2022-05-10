ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Earthquakes Shake Up Elgin Area

WIS-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRST ALERT- Beautiful weather for the next few days. WIS News at Noon is a full hour of...

www.wistv.com

WYFF4.com

7 earthquakes reported in South Carolina in last 2 days

ELGIN, S.C. — Another two earthquakes were reported Tuesday in or near Elgin, South Carolina. The first one was reported just before 1:30 p.m., according to USGS. According to the USGS, the quake was 2.3 magnitude. The second earthquake was reported just after 3 p.m., according to USGS. According...
ELGIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

USGS: 3.3 magnitude early morning earthquake felt near Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The United States Geological Survey has confirmed another earthquake hit the Midlands this morning. According to USGS, the 3.3 magnitude quake hit near Elgin after 1:30 a.m. Since December of 2021, officials have reported 23 earthquakes have been reported in the Midlands. South Carolina Emergency...
ELGIN, SC
iheart.com

USGS Confirms Seventh Earthquake Near Elgin

(Elgin, SC) - The United States Geological Survey is confirming more earthquakes in the Midlands. Since Monday, there have been seven earthquakes reported in the area surrounding Elgin. A magnitude 2.3 quake happened shortly before 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, followed by a 2.8 magnitude earthquake shortly after 3 p.m. The Elgin...
ELGIN, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina earthquakes aren’t likely to stop anytime soon

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Elgin area is seeing another swarm of earthquakes this week – at least seven so far. Prepare to feel a few more. A 3.29-magnitude shake woke people up Monday night in Elgin, in Kershaw County. People felt the tremors from the Georgia-South Carolina state line all the way to Rock Hill. There have been six more since then, plus North Carolina felt an earthquake Wednesday morning.
ELGIN, SC
weatherboy.com

South Carolina is Shaking and Scientists Aren’t Sure Why

Seven more earthquakes shook South Carolina in recent days and scientists aren’t completely sure why the state is shaking. The earthquakes have all been around Elgin, a small incorporated town in Kershaw, roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, the state’s capital. Elgin lies within the Carolina Sandhills region of the Atlantic Coastal Plain province; this region is characterized by many dunes of wind-blown sand that were active during the last ice age but the dunes are currently stabilized by vegetation under modern climate conditions.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Expert explains recent SC earthquakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two more earthquakes were reported out of the Midlands on Tuesday afternoon. This makes seven in less than two days. The U.S. Geological Survey said both quakes hit near I-20 in Kershaw County just outside Elgin. One was a magnitude 2.9 and the other was a 2.3.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

swlexledger.com

UPDATE: Elgin centered earthquake shakes Lexington County early Monday morning

Lexington County, SC 05/09/2022 (Paul Kirby) – An earthquake that the US Government says was centered in Elgin, SC shook a large swath of Lexington County early Monday morning. This occurred around 1:30 a.m. and first reports indicate this was felt from Gilbert, through Lexington, and as far southeast as the towns of Springdale, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, and Gaston. The SCDNR webpage on geology says that the quake measured 3.29 on the Richter Scale and was 3.8 kilometers below the surface of the earth. The Elgin area of the state has been active with multiple earthquakes over the past year although most haven't been extremely damaging.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Overnight earthquake registered in Columbia, SC

Columbia, SC (WJBF) – An early morning earthquake Monday shook awake residents of Columbia, South Carolina. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. According to the National Geological Society the tremor registered 3.3 on the Richter Scale. There are reports that it could be felt as far away as Aiken County. There were no immediate reports […]
COLUMBIA, SC

