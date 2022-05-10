Earthquakes Shake Up Elgin Area

Lexington County, SC 05/09/2022 (Paul Kirby) – An earthquake that the US Government says was centered in Elgin, SC shook a large swath of Lexington County early Monday morning. This occurred around 1:30 a.m. and first reports indicate this was felt from Gilbert, through Lexington, and as far southeast as the towns of Springdale, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, and Gaston. The SCDNR webpage on geology says that the quake measured 3.29 on the Richter Scale and was 3.8 kilometers below the surface of the earth. The Elgin area of the state has been active with multiple earthquakes over the past year although most haven't been extremely damaging.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO