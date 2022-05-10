ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Socceroos to prepare for crunch World Cup play-off with friendly against Jordan

 4 days ago
Australia and Jordan played each other twice in the first phase of qualifying, with the Socceroos winning both games 1-0.

The Socceroos will prepare for their sudden-death World Cup qualifying play-off with a friendly match against Jordan in Qatar. Australia will play Jordan on Tuesday 1 June, exactly a week before their single-leg play-off against the United Arab Emirates at Doha’s Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

If they beat the UAE, they will play Peru, the fifth-placed Conmebol team, on 13 June at the same venue for a spot at Qatar 2022. Australia played Jordan, who are already out of qualifying contention, twice in the first phase of qualifying, winning both games 1-0.

“We are looking forward to the opportunity to play Jordan in early June as we prepare for the AFC and intercontinental World Cup play-offs in Doha,” coach Graham Arnold said. “Whilst we are rivals on the pitch, off the pitch we have developed good communication and understanding with the Jordan Football Association over the past few years.

“So it is pleasing that we have been able to secure this match as we prepare for our World Cup play-offs in Qatar, and Jordan prepare for their upcoming AFC Asian Cup qualification fixtures in Kuwait.”

Arnold, who the Socceroos decided to stick with as coach despite the disappointment of failing to qualify directly for Qatar, is currently in Europe monitoring and meeting with players ahead of picking his squad later this month.

“We are monitoring a large group of players globally ahead of the final squad selection,” Arnold said. “It has been pleasing seeing many Australian players in strong form at their clubs over the past few weeks.

“I am excited to think that many of our players will arrive in camp with great minutes under their belts ready for our final World Cup qualifying push.”

Australia had to go via the play-offs to qualify for 2018 and are attempting to repeat that feat. The Socceroos have made every World Cup since breaking through for the first time in 32 years back in 2006.

