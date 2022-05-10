NYS Safe Boating Course offered at the Whaling Museum

The 30th annual Long Island Guitar Festival will be held through May 15 at various times the Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket. Scheduled performers include David Russell, Benjamin Verdery, Beijing Guitar Duo, Evan Taucher, Harris Becker & Friends, Laura Lessard, Michael Roberts, James Erickson, Paul Cesarczyk, Chinnawat Themkumkwun, Olson/De Cari Duo, Jeffrey Marcus, Maureen Hynes, Rie Schmidt, Alan Morris, and Samantha Clarke. Ensembles scheduled to perform include the NJMEA HS Honors Guitar Orchestra, the New Jersey Guitar Orchestra, the Susan E. Wagner HS Guitar Ensemble, and the Metropolitan Guitar Academy. Tickets are available at Eventbrite or at the door. Visit www.ligfest.net for more info.
Comments / 0