ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Spring Harbor, NY

NYS Safe Boating Course offered at the Whaling Museum

By Heidi Sutton
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Whaling Museum and Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor is hosting its first ever New York State Certified Safe Boating Course! Two dates will be offered for students age 10...

tbrnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
TBR News Media

One-on-one with Rebecca Kassay

Village of Port Jefferson trustee Rebecca Kassay is at the forefront of several environmental initiatives. TBR News Media caught up with her for an exclusive interview to discuss these matters in depth. In this interview, Kassay addresses her early involvement in community organizing, her first term as trustee and her vision for the village and its environment.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

Your Turn: Easter memories – Ham, quiche and matzo brei

This past Easter Sunday was my first without my wife Cindy. On the little dining room table that she brought home from Europe, beneath the candy-colored mini-chandelier acquired on the same trip, I set a holiday table. I reheated crab cakes, stirred up some homemade hollandaise, and sat down to a tasty, albeit solitary, meal.
STONY BROOK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cold Spring Harbor, NY
TBR News Media

Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre reopens after full renovation

After a long closure, and full renovation, Huntington’s Cinema Art Centre has reopened for in-person screenings and events. After more than two years, the Cinema Arts Centre (CAC), 423 Park Ave., Huntington has reopened with a newly renovated space. Independent film screenings and special programming are back at the cinema, with great events planned for this spring and summer, and more on the way.
HUNTINGTON, NY
TBR News Media

Smithtown school district proposes $267M budget, incumbents discuss race

Residents of the Smithtown Central School District will once again decide who will sit on the school board after a contentious race in 2021. Last year Stacy Ann Murphy, John Savoretti and Karen Wontrobski-Ricciardi beat out incumbents Jeremy Thode, Mandi Kowalik and Charles Rollins in a race where the newcomers were inspired to run after disagreeing with the district’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic regarding in-person learning and masks.
SMITHTOWN, NY
TBR News Media

Times … and dates: May 12 to May 19, 2022

The 30th annual Long Island Guitar Festival will be held through May 15 at various times the Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket. Scheduled performers include David Russell, Benjamin Verdery, Beijing Guitar Duo, Evan Taucher, Harris Becker & Friends, Laura Lessard, Michael Roberts, James Erickson, Paul Cesarczyk, Chinnawat Themkumkwun, Olson/De Cari Duo, Jeffrey Marcus, Maureen Hynes, Rie Schmidt, Alan Morris, and Samantha Clarke. Ensembles scheduled to perform include the NJMEA HS Honors Guitar Orchestra, the New Jersey Guitar Orchestra, the Susan E. Wagner HS Guitar Ensemble, and the Metropolitan Guitar Academy. Tickets are available at Eventbrite or at the door. Visit www.ligfest.net for more info.
SETAUKET- EAST SETAUKET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whaling#Personal Watercraft#Vehicles#The Whaling Museum#Education Center#Nys
TBR News Media

Artist of the Month: Charles Wildbank

‘I paint as if in a dream highlighting my everyday experiences in poetic color and form with emotion. My subjects range from still life, landscapes, and portraits in the photorealistic style and futuristic visionary paintings with a surreal edge.’. By Irene Ruddock. In this interview, you will gain insight on...
STONY BROOK, NY
TBR News Media

Three Village residents set to vote on $225 million school budget

Four candidates will vie for two seats in the Three Village Central School District Board of Education race, May 17. District residents will also vote on a nearly $225 million budget for the 2022-23 academic year. The new budget is $3,798,183 more than last year’s contingency budget of $220,262,435, reflecting a 1.72% increase. The proposed tax levy is $164,954,877.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
TBR News Media

Commack board of ed, budget vote set for May 17

Commack Union Free School District residents will vote on the 2022-23 budget and select two school board trustees when they head to the polls Tuesday, May 17. The budget for next year is nearly $215 million, an increase of 4.64% over last year. This will result in a tax levy increase of 1.95%, under the tax cap of 3.82%. This includes a state aid package of $43 million.
COMMACK, NY
TBR News Media

Port Jeff BOE candidates tackle the issues

As election day approaches, candidates for the Port Jefferson School District Board of Education had an opportunity to share their thoughts on the major issues facing the district. During a virtual panel on May 9, candidates Ellen Boehm, Randi DeWitt, Paul Ryan and write-in candidate Don Pollard each spoke in...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
TBR News Media

Nature Matters: Alewives and Eels – Part 1

This is part one of a two-part series on a remarkable pair of fish. Each Spring, driven by impulses and guided by signals not fully understood, they migrate to Long Island to create the next generation. But unlike red-winged blackbirds, with their bright red shoulder patches and reedlike konk-a-ree calls, or Spring Peepers with their distinctive “sleigh bell” calls ringing from recharge basins and wetlands around Long Island, these migrating animals arrive quietly, their arrival and presence unknown to almost all Long Islanders. And while we may not be aware of their arrival, many other animals like bald eagles, ospreys, otters and great blue herons certainly do.
ANIMALS
TBR News Media

New York Blood Center announces blood emergency

School breaks and increased travel have caused a dramatic decrease in blood donations; types O and B have dropped to 1-to-2-day level. New York Blood Center (NYBC) announced a blood emergency today, as school spring breaks and holiday travel have caused an alarming drop in donations over the past six weeks. All blood types are low and type O is at just a 1-to-2-day level.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Between You and Me: Want a dog? Check out the parents first

Recent impressive research tells us something we already knew: not every golden retriever always retrieves. We have been fortunate to enjoy three golden retrievers in a row over four decades, and for the first two, when we threw a tennis ball, it was enthusiastically returned and dropped at our feet. Then there was Teddy.
PETS
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy