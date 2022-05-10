ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Registered sex offender accused of old and new sexual assaults of juvenile

By Brad Williams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA La Crosse man faces decades of prison time, if he’s found guilty of sexually assaulting young children....

Comments / 0

Jenkins bond set at $50,000 cash after Onalaska standoff

The subject of a three-hour police standoff in Onalaska this week says he can’t afford to raise $50,000 to get out of jail. Jarel Jenkins of La Crosse has objected to the high cash bond set in court Thursday, following his arrest on outstanding warrants from other counties. “I...
ONALASKA, WI
Iowa teen charged with killing teacher to be tried as adult

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa boy, accused of helping a classmate kill their high school Spanish teacher last year, when he was 16, will be tried as an adult, after a judge on Wednesday denied his request to move his case to juvenile court. District Judge Shawn Showers...
FAIRFIELD, IA
La Crosse County courts catching up on trials, after COVID

Two years of a pandemic has led to some backlogs in society, including courtroom business. That’s true in La Crosse County, where some major cases from two or three years ago still have not gone to trial yet. Deputy district attorney Jessica Skemp told the county judiciary committee this...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Father, two young children have died in Barron house fire

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — Two young children and their father died in a house fire in Barron County early Thursday, according to sheriff’s officials. Dispatchers received a 911 call about 3:30 a.m. The caller said three people were still inside the burning house in Barron. Firefighters were able...
BARRON, WI
La Crosse County has gotten its money’s worth from administrator

The search for a new La Crosse County Administrator will get underway soon. That is a good thing. Administrator Steve O’Malley plans to retire later this summer after 19 years on the job. He was the county’s first administrator, and the decision by the County Board to relinquish power to an unelected person was not without controversy. Some current members of the board suggest the county should no longer have an administrator position, and return to the days when supervisors and the county board chair were the ones in charge. That would be a mistake. Under O’Malley’s leadership, La Crosse County government has become more efficient. Taxes at the county level are among the lowest in the state, decreasing for each of the last five years, and the county has a solid bond rating. The county’s court system, including a veteran’s court and an OWI court, have become models statewide. O’Malley was instrumental in turning the Lakeview Nursing Home, which drained county resources for years, into a money maker. None of this would have happened without the experience of a full-time administrator. O’Malley has put La Crosse County on solid footing, and the county needs a new administrator to continue that work.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Vehicle jumps curb and rolls over, narrowly missing Onalaska City Hall

The area right around Onalaska City Hall has been unusually busy the last couple of days. On Tuesday night, a police standoff took place on Main Street, about a block from City Hall. Then on Wednesday morning, a vehicle jumped the curb and rolled onto its side, just missing the city building, but it did take down a small light pole.
ONALASKA, WI
Damaged fishing pier at Copeland Park is removed, to be replaced soon

A popular fishing spot on La Crosse’s north side is pier-less for now. A temporary pier at Copeland Park has been removed, because people had broken off safety railings so they could fish on the Black River. Jim Flottmeyer from the park department says there are other good fishing...
LA CROSSE, WI
Why pay for work that isn’t getting done?

How about zero? That is how much Wisconsin taxpayers should be handing over to efforts to find fraud in the 2020 election. Instead, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he will cut in half, to $5500, the monthly salary to Michael Gableman, a former Supreme Court justice leading this sham investigation. That is because the investigation is on hold as a result of litigation. When will this end? It was supposed to end in October of last year. Vos has continued to grant extensions, but the results remain the same. Gableman’s report floated many conspiracy theories, but found nothing in the way of actual fraud. Taxpayers are already on the hook to the tune of $676,000, a complete waste of money. Even though Gableman’s salary is being trimmed, Vos did throw him a bone, allowing him to avoid paying back $2700 Gableman spent on trips to watch the election audit in Arizona, and to attend a convention in South Dakota put on by the My Pillow guy. The lawsuits that have paused the investigation are due to Gableman’s flouting of the public records law, refusing to release public documents. Those lawsuits will play out as the investigation halts. Which makes us wonder, why should we continue to pay Gableman if he is not expected to work?
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin lawmakers ignoring the will of the people on abortion rights

It is not uncommon for politicians to be accused of being out of touch with their constituents. When a politician votes in a way that those who they represent don’t like, they are accused of ignoring the will of the people. Of course there will always be those who don’t like how those we elect to office vote on issues important to them. And it isn’t practical to poll every voter to determine consensus on every issue before our lawmakers. But there are issues where politicians could benefit from some guidance indicating how voters in their district feel about an issue. Take, for example, the issue of abortion, and whether Roe v Wade should be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court. If that were to happen, it would be up to states to determine how abortions should be regulated. In Wisconsin, if no action is taken by lawmakers, the state would be able to enforce the 1849 law that outlaws abortion in nearly all cases, even in cases of rape and incest. Not many people think that is how abortion should be treated. The most recent Marquette University Law School poll finds 60% believe that abortion should be legal in most or all cases. Only 13% favor an across-the-board ban on abortions. No question, if preserving abortion rights was put to a referendum, it would pass overwhelmingly. So when it comes to Wisconsin, will lawmakers ignore the will of the people and let the current law stand? Wouldn’t that make them clearly out of touch with the will of the voters?
WISCONSIN STATE
Ridge History Park kicks off summer of free concerts

When Clay Riness became the director of Ridge History Park in Middle Ridge, Wis, his first big project was to put together a free community concert series. That goal comes to fruition this summer, starting this Sunday. Ridge History Park is not just a clever name. Riness told Z93 the...
Comments / 0

