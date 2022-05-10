ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Lincoln, Marathon, Wood by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 21:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lincoln; Marathon; Wood Strong...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN Low relative humidity and breezy winds will lead to near critical fire weather conditions today. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 to 30 mph are forecast for this afternoon/evening. Minimum relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent are also expected. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before burning. For more information on burning restrictions for Wisconsin, see www.dnr.wi.gov/topic/ForestFire/restrictions.asp.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Custer, Dewey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 00:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Dewey THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CUSTER...WEST CENTRAL BLAINE AND SOUTHEASTERN DEWEY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, therefore the warning has been cancelled.
BLAINE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Clark, Crawford, Grant, Jackson, Juneau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 04:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Clark; Crawford; Grant; Jackson; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Richland; Taylor; Trempealeau; Vernon Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon The combination of very low humidities and gusty south winds this afternoon will allow fires to start easily and potentially spread quickly. Exercise caution or delay any outdoor burning.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CRAWFORD AND CENTRAL SEBASTIAN COUNTIES At 329 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jenny Lind, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Bloomer... Excelsior Burnville... Jenny Lind Central City... Rye Hill HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenwood, WI
City
Abbotsford, WI
County
Wood County, WI
City
Rib Mountain, WI
County
Lincoln County, WI
City
Marathon, WI
City
Trempealeau, WI
City
Spencer, WI
County
Marathon County, WI
City
Marshfield, WI
City
Wausau, WI
City
River Falls, WI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Buffalo by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Buffalo The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Oregon FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Missouri, including the following counties, Dent, Howell, Oregon, Shannon and Texas. * WHEN...Until 900 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 223 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen, with localized heavier amounts. - This includes the following low water crossings South Fork Jacks Fork River at Stillhouse Road, Warm Fork Spring River at County Road 323, Howell Creek at County Road 9790, Mahans Creek at County Road 501 and Big Creek at County Road 390. - Some locations that will experience flooding include West Plains, Mountain View, Thayer, Licking, Alton, Birch Tree, Summersville and Raymondville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
OREGON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Langlade, Marathon, Menominee, Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 14:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 14:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Langlade; Marathon; Menominee; Shawano The National Weather Service in Green Bay has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Marathon County in central Wisconsin Northwestern Menominee County in northeastern Wisconsin Southwestern Langlade County in north central Wisconsin Western Shawano County in northeastern Wisconsin * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 222 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms were moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Antigo around 235 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kay, Noble by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Kay; Noble The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Kay County in northern Oklahoma Northern Noble County in northern Oklahoma * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 307 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Billings, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ponca City, Red Rock, Marland, Sooner Lake, southwestern Kaw Lake and Ceres. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
KAY COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Lincoln#Merrill
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 02:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...through 8 PM today. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Arco, Mud Lake Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-14 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Arco, Mud Lake Desert WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Across the Arco Desert including Mud Lake, INL, Atomic City and Craters of the Moon * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Wabasha by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 100 PM CDT. Target Area: Wabasha The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin...Minnesota Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Lake City, Wabasha, Alma Dam 4, Winona, La Crosse, Lansing, McGregor, Guttenberg Dam 10 flooding is possible. FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Wabasha. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, The river affects low lying areas. At 12.5 feet, Flooding occurs in the field west of the grocery store on Hiawatha Drive. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:15 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.6 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Camden, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Northwestern Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Hunterdon; Mercer; Northwestern Burlington Areas of fog early this morning will reduce visibilities to as low as one-half mile. If you encounter fog while driving, slow down and leave extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you. Use your fog lights if you have them. Do not use your high beams.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...In Virginia, Frederick VA and Clarke Counties. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Sebastian The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Crawford County in northwestern Arkansas Central Sebastian County in west central Arkansas * Until 400 AM CDT. * At 320 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jenny Lind, moving east at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Greenwood Barling... Lavaca Hackett... Bonanza Bloomer... Excelsior Fort Smith Regional Airport... Burnville Jenny Lind... Central City Rye Hill This includes Interstate 540 between mile markers 12 and 14. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the 80s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the upper 40s across Sebago Lake and Lake Winnipesaukee, and in the upper 40s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Cecil by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Cecil DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in areas of dense fog. * WHERE...Cecil County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Chippewa, Douglas, Dunn by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 12:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-12 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Chippewa; Douglas; Dunn; Iron; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; St. Croix; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 205 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT CHIPPEWA DOUGLAS DUNN IRON POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER ST. CROIX WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona Elevated Fire Weather Conditions This Afternoon The combination of very low humidities and gusty south winds this afternoon will allow fires to start easily and potentially spread quickly. Exercise caution or delay any outdoor burning.
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent, New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent; New Castle DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, northeast Maryland and central, northern and southern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allendale, Dorchester, Hampton, Inland Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-14 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-14 06:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed. Target Area: Allendale; Dorchester; Hampton; Inland Berkeley; Inland Colleton AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog will continue to develop across interior Southeast South Carolina and Southeast Georgia. The fog could become locally dense at time with visibilities dropping to 1/4 mile or less. The nature of the fog is such that visibilities will vary greatly over short distances with the risk for locally dense fog being the greatest near bodies of water and other low-lying areas such as rivers, marshes, swamps and large ditches. Motorists should remain alert for these conditions this morning. Some locations that could see locally dense fog include Metter, Millen, Claxton, Statesboro, Sylvania, Allendale, Hampton, Walterboro, Harleyville and Moncks Corner.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy