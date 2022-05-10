ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘This should be the gem stone of Spokane’: Group works to revamp historic Coeur d’Alene Park

By Vanessa Perez
 4 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some neighbors say drug needles, litter, and feces are just some of the issues running through a historic Spokane park. But the Friends of Coeur d’Alene are working to make the park in Browne’s Addition enjoyable for everyone.

“This should be the gemstone of Spokane. People should come here and celebrate that we have had this park since the 1860s and that this is the place to come and really feel the history,” said Lee Williams, leadership member of Friends of Coeur d’Alene.

The group created a master plan that involves replacing playground equipment, adding lighting, restroom upgrades and more.

“We really feel like developing the park is going to be the way that we make this park a safe place for everyone that people want to come to enjoy,” Williams said.

The gazebo was also damaged in the last windstorm and the group is hoping it’ll be fixed soon. The city says it’s dealing with funding sources and narrowing down quotes to get it fixed.

The city also says it’s added more patrols and added litter control at the park to combat current problems. The Parks and Recreation Department is hoping to implement an automated irrigation system as well.

“A lot of negative activity would happen at night or off hours in the park where an automated irrigation system you have sprinklers going during the night so not only does it help our level of service and staffing but also helps with the public safety,” director of Spokane Parks and Recreation Garrett Jones said.

Jones say the department is also working with the park ranger program on closing the restrooms at night. He says police have also enforced a no parking zone after park hours.

Jason Gorsegner is new to Spokane, and while he doesn’t see kids being bothered on the playground, he says the trash people leave behind is not ideal.

“I picked up a bag that probably had about 25 needles in it, and a couple of other things probably not fit for television, so I won’t say those, but yeah it was wide open in the park. Just right off the trail here by the gazebo,” Gorsegner said.

The Friends of Coeur d’Alene Park are hosting a meeting at 1 p.m. on Sunday where community members will be able share their voice about a plan to make the park a better place.

FJB
4d ago

This park is in one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city. Why would anyone let their kids play there? It was dangerous 24 years ago when I moved to Spokane and it’s even worse today. The only way to save it is to get the homeless off of the street and into treatment, mental institutions or jails.

