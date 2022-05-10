ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

‘House was engulfed’: How to protect your home from a house fire before it’s too late

By Esther Bower
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13D0Wn_0fYUEEWS00

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department responded to three home fires in two days. One person lost their life from fire-related injuries over the weekend, and multiple families are displaced.

While you can’t plan for a house fire, you can take proactive steps to protect your family.

“It woke me up from a dead sleep,” said Robert Hinshaw. He lives right next to a home that’s a total loss on Lidgerwood and Lacrosse. “Popped open the window, and the house was just engulfed.”

Hinshaw saw his neighbor’s home smothered in flames early Monday morning. Thankfully, no one died in that fire, but Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer says one elderly victim did die following a fire on Saturday night.

“It has been a tough last couple days,” said Schaeffer.

The Spokane Fire Department battled three fires in just two days all across the city. Some houses had working smoke alarms. Others didn’t. The smoke alarms in the house fire on Lacrosse went off, but that wasn’t enough.

“The two people upstairs were awoken by the dog,” Schaeffer said. “They did not hear the smoke alarms.”

Schaeffer says people often have smoke alarms, but just one or two alarms may not cut it.

“We want to make sure that there are smoke alarms on the outside and on the inside of every bedroom,” the Chief said.

You need multiple alarms and multiple ways out. In the fire at 200 E. Lacrosse, neighbors pulled someone out from a basement window. That’s the only way they could get out.

If you have a basement, you need an escape window. If you have multiple stories, there should be fire ladders in every room. You should change out your smoke alarms every 10 years, and change the batteries even more. When you change your clocks, change your batteries.

“It makes me feel good to know that I have smoke detectors and fire extinguishers just in case,” Hinshaw said.

Neighbors are double checking their smoke alarms following the close call in their backyards. Hinshaw says he’s never seen a fire this close, and it definitely made him think twice about emergency plans.

He’s encouraging everyone to “keep your families close.”

If you aren’t able to afford your own smoke detector, Schaeffer says fire agencies across the region will install them for free. Call your local fire department with questions you have about fire safety and prevention.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Coeur d'Alene Press

One car burns, another flips

COEUR d'ALENE - One car caught fire after crashing, and another flipped over in separate accidents on Thursday. There were no serious injuries. Coeur d'Alene firefighters responded to Interstate 90, milepost 11, and found a vehicle that had struck the guardrail and caught fire. The driver suffered minor injuries, while...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

N. Spokane home damaged in early morning fire

SPOKANE, Wash. – A North Spokane home was badly damaged in a fire early Monday morning. Spokane Fire responded to the home on 200 block of E. Lacrosse Ave., near Patrick S. Byrne Park, at about 3:20 a.m. Four people managed to escape from the home, but one of them needed to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries....
SPOKANE, WA
q13fox.com

Pickup crashes into a bus full of farmworkers in Grant County, at least 1 dead

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a deadly bus crash that happened Friday morning near the Columbia River. According to Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), road closures are in place for S Frontage Road and Adams Road just off eastbound I-90 near George. Crews have set up a detour, though officials are encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes as they investigate the scene.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Spokane, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Lacrosse, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Spokane, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
kpq.com

Moses Lake Suspect Unaccounted For After Escaping Into Lake

An unidentified man is still unaccounted for after running from Moses Lake police earlier this week, eventually disappearing in the lake itself. Grant County Fire District 5 personnel first reported one of their pickups had been stolen from their fire station on Nelson Road around 10:00 pm Monday. At least one employee followed the truck to the Harbor Freight on East Broadway Avenue.
MOSES LAKE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Alarms#House Fire#Fire Extinguishers#Fire Safety#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Goats returning to Spokane parks soon to aid in fire prevention

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Cloverdale Ranch goats are coming back to Spokane to help reduce the risk of fire in Spokane’s parks. About 200 of the Healing Hooves goats from Cloverdale Ranch will be on the job to help reduce brush and tree sapling density. They will first be deployed at Meadowglen Park on May 11 to manage weeds, decrease standing vegetation, and kill pine seedlings to prevent dense stands of pine trees.
SPOKANE, WA
kpq.com

Woman Dead, Child Flown to Hospital in I-90 Crash in Kittitas County

A 33 year-old woman is dead, while a seven-year-old boy was flown to a hospital after a roll over crash on I-90 in Kittitas County last evening. Troopers say the woman was traveling eastbound on I-90 north of Easton just after 6:30 when she left the roadway to right, and then re-entered the roadway while rolling and coming to a rest in the left lane.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
KXLY

Spokane tornado hit 80 mph, gets EF-0 rating

SPOKANE, Wash.– The National Weather Service in Spokane found almost three miles worth of damage from the two May 6 tornadoes. Both twisters were rated EF0, which means wind speeds in the tornadoes were between 65 and 85 mph. This comes from a report released to the public one week after the tornadoes hit.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy