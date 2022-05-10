ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Hogs Stand in Post-Spring Practice Ranking

By Andy Hodges
 4 days ago

Razorbacks making the first poll that may be a little early, but still third in West.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is ranked ... at least for now.

Any post-spring ranking is only slightly behind those way-too-early rankings that come out right after the championship game.

In the CBS Sports poll , conducted right after everybody got through with spring drills, came out over the weekend and Sam Pittman's Razorbacks finished at No. 10.

That's about in line with Hog fans' expectations for a season that are high, most of it based on having KJ Jefferson at quarterback, a wealth of running backs and a lot of questions in other spots.

Butch Dill./ USA TODAY Images

Here's what CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd said about the Hogs' ranking:

"Remember when Arkansas "lost" the bidding war with Missouri for Eli Drinkwitz and had to settle for Sam Pittman? Yeah, me either."

The good news is the Hogs have only two teams on the schedule in front of them in Alabama (at No. 1, what else, right) and Texas A&M (No. 7).

The bad news is there are three teams in the Top 25 behind the Hogs with Ole Miss at 13th, Brigham Young No. 22 and Cincinnati at No. 25.

For the Razorbacks, it's a starting point.

Pittman knows all of that means absolutely nothing in May.

Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images

He also probably knows a stumbling start like last season's opener against Rice won't work again, despite everyone dismissing Cincinnati in the Sept. 3 opener.

Taking them too lightly and stumbling out of the blocks could prove to be awkward.

Expectations tend to cause such things.

Comments / 0

