ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

Harbor Freight Tools opening in eastern Pike County

By Peter Becker, Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXMWP_0fYUE5fA00

Harbor Freight Tools is opening a new store in Westfall Township, Pike County, outside Matamoras. The nationwide hardware retailer expects to hire 25 to 30 people, according to an announcement from the company.

The new store will be located at 102 Milford Landing Suite 1, just off Route 6 and 209.

An official opening date for Harbor Freight Tools store #3284 will be announced closer to opening, which is estimated for June 2022, according to the company website.

Local workers and companies from the surrounding area are involved in the construction.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Matamoras for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great associates in the Matamoras area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

Staff to be hired include Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities. Harbor Freight Tools reports they offer a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off.

Harbor Freight Tools opened a store at the Route 6 Mall near Honesdale in 2021. Other Harbor Freight Tools stores in the region includes those in Stroudsburg, Dickson City, as well as a story in Luzerne County, and in Newton, NJ and Middletown, NY.

The Harbor Freight Tools website lists 24 stores that are planned but not yet open. The company operates more than 1,200 stores nationwide with over 24,000 Associates.

The family-owned company started in Southern California in 1977, when 17-year-old Eric Smidt began transforming his father’s small phone sales business into a successful mail order company, bypassing the resellers, dealing directly with factories, and passing the savings on to the customer.

The company opened its first store in 1980. Harbor Freight Tools is based in Calabasas, CA.

Interested applicants can apply online at harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Matamoras, PA”.

Comments / 0

Related
PhillyBite

Best Lakes in Pennsylvania

Whether you prefer water sports, hiking, or just relaxing by the lake, Pennsylvania lakes are magnificent and scenic. Of Pennsylvania's 2,500 lakes, fifty are glacial, and the rest are man-made. Many are state parks and are maintained by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. You may want to build a vacation home in the neighboring city to enjoy the scenery and amenities for those with similar interests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Summit to push Amtrak service in the Poconos

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The push to bring a passenger rail service to the Poconos is a hot topic among the community and business leaders. Esu’s annual economic outlook summit has more with how amtrak was the center of the discussion. An Amtrak official was the keynote speaker at the East Stroudsburg University’s Annual […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pike County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Honesdale, PA
Pike County, PA
Business
Pike County, PA
Government
City
Middletown, PA
City
Dickson City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Matamoras, PA
City
Stroudsburg, PA
iheart.com

Weiss Markets To Build, Remodel And Expand Stores

(Sunbury, PA) -- A Pennsylvania grocery chain says it's sending about 150-million dollars to improve its stores. The president of Weis Markets announced at a recent shareholders' meeting that new stores will be built and existing ones will see remodeling and expansion. Johnathan Weis says his budget includes four new stores, five major remodels and the addition of eight fuel centers. He also says sales have increased by a little more than 18 percent.
SUNBURY, PA
WNBF News Radio 1290

Long-term Road Work in Broome and Bradford Counties

Motorists should be aware of a couple long-term construction projects in Broome and Bradford Counties that are getting underway. The New York State Department of Transportation advises Route 11 from Castle Creek to Cortland County will be having periodic lane closures for guiderail replacement from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily into July. Flaggers will be controlling alternating one-way traffic through the open lanes. The closures will begin in the northbound direction.
BRADFORD, NY
susqcoindy.com

Auctioneer takes on selling churches

The old adage that “that the Lord puts where you need to be” has resulted in an intersection of a Williamsport realtor and a Susquehanna County church. On Saturday, May 14, Michael T. Roan Real Estate will auction off the Union Dale United Methodist Church building and its banquet hall at 2 p.m.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freight#Milford Landing Suite 1#Senior Associates#Sales Associates
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Contemporary in Tobyhanna

This house in a gated resort community offers style and comfort for a modest price. And there are lots of things to do both within and beyond the gates. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. One of the great...
TOBYHANNA, PA
biz570.com

Development on track for Davis Street at I-81

Two new development projects just off the Davis Street exit of Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County are progressing, but one, construction of a half-million-square-foot warehouse in Moosic, might not happen for a few years. Work has been underway, though, to clear land for a Peterbilt truck dealership at 2900 Stafford...
SCRANTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Dallas gas theft: 4 men accused of stealing 80 gallons of fuel using electronic device

DALLAS — Four men are facing charges after Dallas police said they stole 80 gallons of gas by installing an electronic device on a fuel pump. According to KXAS-TV, the incident occurred Wednesday at a Garland Road gas station. The men arrived at the station in three vehicles, one of which was “a modified pickup truck that had been outfitted with an external fuel tank,” Dallas police said in a Facebook post Thursday.
DALLAS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

After builder closes, clients left in the cold

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A home builder in Columbia County abruptly closed last month, much to the surprise of more than a dozen families working with the company on their dream homes. The Bradshaw family broke ground on their dream home in Orange Township, just outside of Bloomsburg, on March...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

One confirmed dead in aircraft crash

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police reported that one man is dead after an aircraft went down in Wayne County Friday. State police were called to the area of Barracuda Boulevard in Berlin Township after a homeowner reported that an aircraft crashed in a field on their property. According to state police, […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania Announces New Regulations for Tipped Workers

Today, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) announced the final-form regulations that change Pennsylvania's Minimum Wage Act. These changes will update how their employers pay tipped workers and ensure that salaried workers with inconsistent schedules are fairly compensated for overtime. This regulation change is the first alteration since the regulation's original conception in 1977. These regulations are scheduled to go into effect on August 5, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tri-County Independent

Tri-County Independent

418
Followers
274
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Honesdale, PA from Tri-County Independent.

 http://tricountyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy