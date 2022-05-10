ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmont, NY

Looking at the Islanders' decision to fire Barry Trotz

By Originally posted on
Pro Hockey Rumors
Pro Hockey Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNljJ_0fYUE4mR00
Former New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz. James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

After the surprising news Monday morning that the New York Islanders had decided to part ways with head coach Barry Trotz, speculation began circulating of why the Islanders and GM Lou Lamoriello arrived at such a decision, and what could be next for both the team and the coach. The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz had an opportunity to listen in on a conference call with Lamoriello to gain some clarity on the situation, providing insight on what Lamoriello had to say.

In sum, Lamoriello, who famously has held his cards close, noted that this decision was his alone. It did not have anything to do with the fact that Trotz has just one year at $4M left on his contract with the Islanders, and that the team’s performance this year was not the only factor in his decision. It’s no secret that the Islanders disappointed this season, finishing at 37-35-10, good enough for fifth place in the Metropolitan Division after three straight playoff appearances, including two consecutive trips to the conference finals in each of the last two seasons.

When asked for a reason why he made this decision, Lamoriello did not offer much, simply sharing that the team needed a new voice. Speculation did grow as to what he could have meant with that statement.

On the 32 Thoughts Podcast, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman opined that perhaps during his exit interviews, Lamoriello had heard enough of the players say that they needed a new voice, which ultimately could have convinced the veteran executive that a change needed to be made. Trotz has long been known to employ a strict system for his teams, one which could have worn on the team both mentally and physically. As Trotz himself wondered after this season, perhaps there were things he could have done better, such as utilizing a January stretch of 13 days where the team played just one game for rest, not practice, and considering that this style maybe held up better in shorter spurts, like the playoffs or the COVID-shortened 56-game season.

Naturally, speculation about who could replace Trotz behind the bench on Long Island has persisted throughout the day. One seemingly obvious candidate would be current associate coach Lane Lambert, who is still under contract with the Islanders. Lambert has been rumored to be a candidate for a head coaching job for some years, but has remained with Trotz on the bench as far back as their time with the Nashville Predators. As Kurz mentions in another piece, if the organization does truly want a new voice, then promoting the long-time Trotz assistant might not be the move to make.

As for Trotz, who ranks third all-time in wins among NHL coaches, Friedman believes he will have no shortage of suitors for his services, including teams currently without a head coach, and perhaps even some who do have one, at least for the time being. One team without a coach, who Friedman speculates as a fit, is the Winnipeg Jets. Friedman cites Trotz’s Manitoba roots as a reason he could be convinced to take the job with Winnipeg, though interest on either end of course is unknown.

With the news not even a day old yet, how the situation plays out for both the Islanders and Trotz is yet to be decided, and though Lamoriello did not share much, there was enough to speculate on one of the game’s great coaches and one of the league’s more intriguing head coaching positions. As Lamoriello told the media, including Kurz, he does not have a timetable for finding a new head coach, and at least for now, the rest of the Islanders coaching staff does remain intact.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Will Predators star Filip Forsberg remain in Nashville?

It was another disappointing exit for Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators, losing in the first round for the fourth season in a row. The 27-year-old is now facing a career-defining decision as his offseason begins and free agency approaches. Forsberg will be an unrestricted free agent in July after spending his entire NHL career to this point in a Predators jersey, and didn’t give up much when he spoke to reporters Wednesday about the situation:
NASHVILLE, TN
Pro Hockey Rumors

Sven Baertschi re-joins the Swiss National League

It is time to go home for Sven Baertschi, after being limited to the minor leagues once again. The 29-year-old winger has signed a three-year deal with SC Bern of the Swiss National League, taking him back to Europe after more than a decade in North America. Selected 13th overall...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Ducks fire Joel Bouchard as head coach of their AHL affiliate

While the new Anaheim Ducks front office has chosen to stick with the head coach of their NHL team, the same cannot be said of the coach of their AHL affiliate. According to RDS’s Eric Leblanc and TVA’s Renaud Lavoie, the Ducks have parted ways with San Diego Gulls head coach Joel Bouchard as well as his assistants Max Talbot and Daniel Jacob.
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Elmont, NY
Elmont, NY
Sports
Pro Hockey Rumors

Montreal Canadiens to hire Christopher Boucher as head of analytics department

The Montreal Canadiens will soon announce the leader of their new analytics department is Christopher Boucher, according to Marc Antoine Godin of The Athletic. The data-crunching guru will serve as director of analytics in Montreal and is the first hire in a department that Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes have promised to implement since arriving with the Canadiens.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

An offseason checklist for the Seattle Kraken

The offseason has arrived for half of the league’s teams that aren’t playoff-bound. It’s time to examine what they will need to accomplish over the coming months. Next up is a look at Seattle. After the Golden Knights went to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural...
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Dmitrij Jaskin receiving KHL interest after disappointing season with Coyotes

After two very strong seasons with Dynamo Moscow in the KHL, winger Dmitrij Jaskin decided to give the NHL another shot in 2021-22 as he inked a one-year deal with Arizona worth $3.2M, a surprisingly high sum given his performance in his first NHL stint. Unfortunately, things didn’t go too well, and his agent Gleb Chistyakov told Sport-Express in Russia that four KHL teams are showing interest in bringing the pending unrestricted free agent back to Russia.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elliotte Friedman
Person
Lane Lambert
Person
Barry Trotz
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins star Sidney Crosby out for Game 6 vs. Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without captain Sidney Crosby for a pivotal Game 6 against the New York Rangers after he suffered an upper-body injury on Wednesday night. Head coach Mike Sullivan explained that Crosby is in a “good place” in his recovery, and the injured forward did skate on his own Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Penguins' Rickard Rakell remains out for Game 6

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Rickard Rakell is not on the ice for pre-game warmups and will remain out with a concussion for Game 6. Rakell played just 4:28 in Game 1 before leaving with the injury. He joins Sidney Crosby on the list of injured Penguins forwards as they try to finish off the New York Rangers tonight at home. Rakell has been skating and was a game-time decision for tonight’s game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Athletic#The Metropolitan Division#Thoughts Podcast
Yardbarker

A Complete Lack of Effort

It is very difficult to play 60 minutes of sound, solid hockey, but you can’t sleepwalk through the first 40 minutes of a pivotal game five and expect to win. You could pick many adjectives to describe the Oilers’ play through two periods: horrendous, dreadful, appalling, shocking, ghastly, hideous, lousy, frightful, awful, and alarming to name a few. In their biggest game of the season to date, the Oilers simply weren’t good enough.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Tyler Bozak's latest bonus pushes Blues' overage penalty even further

The St. Louis Blues are happy to be advancing to the second round of the playoffs. However, their series win over the Minnesota Wild is not without complications. Veteran center Tyler Bozak earned a $100K bonus with the Blues advancing, per CapFriendly, which for many teams would not be an issue. However, the Blues operated so close to the salary cap’s upper limit this season that they had no cushion for performances bonuses they had promised to Bozak and were already in the red. In fact, even before Bozak’s latest bonus was earned, the Blues held the third-highest bonus overage penalty for 2022-23 at $1M awarded to Bozak for playing in 41-plus games this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruce Boudreau will return as Canucks head coach

The Vancouver Canucks made it official, announcing that Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach for the 2022-23 season. While that doesn’t come with a long-term commitment, it will at least put some of the chatter to rest about whom will be behind the bench. In a statement, general manager Patrick Allvin explained the decision:
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
185K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy