Child hospitalized after shooting on Vacaville freeway

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A child has been injured in a shooting on a Vacaville freeway, according to a report by the California Highway Patrol .

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

CHP confirmed to KCBS Radio that the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Monday on Eastbound I-80 near the Alamo Drive exit. A silver Honda Accord was struck multiple times by gunfire.

At least one person, identified as a 7-year-old child, was taken to a hospital in Fairfield with non-life-threatening injuries.

A video posted to Twitter showed a silver vehicle arriving at a hospital with bullet holes in the side and CHP trailing closely behind. However, it was not immediately clear if the vehicle was involved in the shooting.

The California Highway Patrol, Vacaville Police Department and Fairfield Police Department are investigating the incident.

The child's condition is not currently known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

LISTEN to KCBS Radio

FAVORITE KCBS Radio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram