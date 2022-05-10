ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

Wayne County Coroner's Office moves operations to Waymart with space for morgue

By David Mazzenga, Tri-County Independent
 4 days ago
Prompted by a shake-up in procedure and an increased number of deaths from COVID-19, Wayne County Coroner Edward Howell has moved office from the County seat to a former doctor's office in Waymart. The new location will allow for a morgue and autopsy station onsite, private meeting locations to assist grieving families, and space to grow to meet more demand for services.For the last four decades, the coroner operated administrative services out of a small office space on the ground floor of the Wayne County Courthouse, tucked between the District Magistrate and District Attorney. Space for autopsies and decedent storage were provided free of charge by Wayne Memorial Hospital (WMH).As the pandemic death toll continued to rise and restrictions were put in place to keep as much of the population healthy as could be, this arrangement became unfeasible. WMH's morgue filled up with COVID patients, and the county needed to seek other means of storing the deceased under the coroner's custody.The county began utilizing storage facilities in Lackawanna County at the flat cost of $500 per body in need of storage. At one point, that facility likewise filled up and storage facilities had to be sought from Lehigh Valley.In 2021, the Wayne County Coroner's Office had 786 cases referred to his office. Of those, he estimated around 300 were cases in which his office held custody of the deceased for some time. This incurred an estimated monetary cost of around $150,000 just to access morgue storage alone. Employee hours and gas expenditures to travel farther added even more to the cost. Luckily, emergency grant funding was available and awarded to supplement this cost, Howell said.

Of interestSpace, staff and supplies: Northeast Pa. hospitals talk COVID challenges and changes

In addition to this new monetary burden, staging decedents and autopsies in Lackawanna County and elsewhere meant families had to travel farther when called upon to identify their kin.Looking to alleviate the journey length for grieving families and to lower costs to the county as much as possible, Howell sought facilities within Wayne County where his office could follow the lead of many other coroners across the state, including Lackawanna, and have a single location where he could perform both the administrative and clinical duties required of his office."It's rare to have coroners in the courthouse anymore," said Howell, noting Wayne County is one of the last counties where that is still the case. He explained county coroners are the only row office (elected county official) which is not required by law to operate within the courthouse, in part due to the need for privacy in deference to grieving families.This would also not be the first time Wayne County's coroner handled administrative business elsewhere. Howell has served as coroner for the last 10 years from his office on the ground floor of the Wayne County Courthouse. Wayne County's corner moved into that location starting in 1980 with the first term of Dr. Young Lee, Howell said. Prior to that, previous coroners held office where they saw fit.Working with the Board of Commissioners, Howell found just what he was looking for.On April 28, the Wayne County Commissioners signed a lease agreement with KELG Real Estate, LLC, for the property on 263 Carbondale Road in Waymart.The lease is a flat $3,000 per month with utilities included. At $3,000 per month, annual spending on the lease would total a consistent $36,000. In addition to being cheaper than other options, the money spent on this lease stays within Wayne County, said Howell.The new location provides several spaces for he and his deputy coroners to meet quietly with families away from the hustle and bustle of daily courthouse activity, as well as a place for autopsies and morgue storage. "We're going to miss the people at the courthouse, but we really appreciate the privacy for families," said Howell. "We have to make the changes necessary to serve the community."Howell expressed gratitude to WMH for the years it was able to support the coroner's office. He noted the door is open for that support to continue in the event his office has many decedents in custody at once. The possibility also exists, Howell said, that this new location could provide morgue space as needed to WMH and other counties.There is some renovation which needs to be completed before the cold storage and autopsy facilities are up and running in the new office. This is being accomplished at the expense and courtesy of the landowner, Howell said.Even though the office is still moving in, administrative functions are already up and running. The Coroner's courthouse phone extension is being forwarded to the new office and there is a new number set up to call directly. Those in need of the coroner's services can call 570-488-5000 to reach the new office."We're just as available as we always have been," said Howell. "Now we're able to give much more individual time to the people we serve."

