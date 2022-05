The Wings Over Pittsburgh fried chicken joint that has been slinging chicken fingers on the South Side since 2013 is expanding and adding another location in East Liberty. Wings Over Pittsburgh - East Liberty will take up a spot on Baum Boulevard and is opening on May 16. The restaurant offers a menu of wings and chicken tenders, as well as ribs, sandwiches, wraps and combo packs for dine-in and take-out customers. The first Pittsburgh location is on East Carson Street in South Side.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO