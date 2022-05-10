ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Plains, IL

Black Leads Glenwood to Victory Over Pleasant Plains

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Titans traveled to Pleasant Plains on Monday to take on the Cardinals. Glenwood...

Lamberts Lift Cyclones Past Plains and Into Sectionals

Hannah Lambert scored three goals and her sister Caroline added one to power Sacred Heart Griffin to a 4-0 win over Pleasant Plains in the 1A Virden regional championship on Friday afternoon. Cheresse Mitchell got the shutout in goal for the Cyclones who will play Alton Marquette on Tuesday at 6 pm in the QND sectional.
VIRDEN, IL
Glenwood Walks It Off Over Lincoln To Close Out Week

The Glenwood Titans led 8-0 going into the sixth inning and Krayton Reincke had the bases loaded when he hit a shot out to right. Glenwood scored a run on the hit, allowing pinch hitter Griffin Graue an opportunity to hit. Graue would draw a full count walk and give the Titans a 10-0 victory over Lincoln.
LINCOLN, IL
Titans Go Back-to-Back With Boys Conference Track Win

Chatham Glenwood went back to back with CS8 wins not only for the boys team, but they also swept the conference along with the girls after their win last week. The Titans finished with 194.5 points to win by more than 100 on the evening. Full results follow:
CHATHAM, IL
MacArthur Celebrates Signing Day For Five Generals

MacArthur High School celebrated signing day with five Generals making their college decisions official. Brylan Phillips and Jabryn Anderson are headed to Parkland to play basketball. Glen Millsap and Carlos Brown are headed to Eureka College and KJ Bond is headed to Illinois Wesleyan, all three to play football.
HIGH SCHOOL
A Dozen Crimsons Sign For The Next Level

12 Jacksonville Crimsons signed to play at the next level on Wednesday night. Brady Kaufmann will play golf at SIUE, Aaron Weber will play soccer at Illinois College, Brooklyn Murphy will wrestle at Grand View University, Nolan Decker will play baseball at Illinois College, Garrett Meyer will play baseball at John Wood Community College, Connor Hall will fish at McKendree University and so will Gage Blimling, Jaliek White will play football at Monmouth College, Ben Range will run track at Maryville University, Tyler Wright will run track at Illinois College and so will Spencer McAuliffe.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
The Download with DP Episode 46 – Emory Appleberry

The referee/umpire/official shortage wouldn’t be an issue if we had a few more great people like Emory Appleberry’s in every town. No one does it better on the softball field, volleyball or basketball court than long time official and umpire Emory Appleberry. He joins DP to talk all things sports in central Illinois (8:54).
