Black Leads Glenwood to Victory Over Pleasant Plains

12 Jacksonville Crimsons signed to play at the next level on Wednesday night. Brady Kaufmann will play golf at SIUE, Aaron Weber will play soccer at Illinois College, Brooklyn Murphy will wrestle at Grand View University, Nolan Decker will play baseball at Illinois College, Garrett Meyer will play baseball at John Wood Community College, Connor Hall will fish at McKendree University and so will Gage Blimling, Jaliek White will play football at Monmouth College, Ben Range will run track at Maryville University, Tyler Wright will run track at Illinois College and so will Spencer McAuliffe.

JACKSONVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO