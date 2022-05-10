ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

North Philly minority-owned businesses showcased at Temple fair

By John Mc Devitt
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27HR3e_0fYUCKtE00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Temple University ’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine held a vendor fair to give Black and other minority-owned businesses in its North Philadelphia neighborhood a boost.

“Just smelling all of the butters, all of the soaps that she has,” said Rosie, a physician assistant program student. She was among the students, teachers, and staff who sampled the products at Deame’s Bettah Buttah on Monday inside Temple ’s Medical Education and Research Building during the North Phill y Flex Community Vendor Fair.

“I created this line for my sister who suffers from eczema, and the products on the shelf weren't working,” said Dominique Edwards, the owner of Deame’s Bettah Buttah, one of 20 vendors there.

“We started out as a butter company. We expanded to candles and soaps and bubble bath, all things hair and skin, aromatics for a house, because how you feel on the inside reflects how you feel on the outside.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L9fLP_0fYUCKtE00
Products by Deame’s Bettah Buttah, a Black-owned business showcased at Temple University's North Philly Flex Community Vendor Fair. Photo credit John McDevitt/KYW Newsradio

“It’s about sharing and networking, and building other businesses,” said Atiyah Angela Havens, the owner of Amatullah’s Treasures.

“Not only from an economic perspective, it takes nothing to share. It’s the share button. Tell somebody where you got it, and just wanting for others what you want for yourself.”

Randy Lyde, the founder of the Student Diversity Council at the medical school, said the North Philly Flex Community Vendor Fair is about using the economic power of the institution to support the local community.

“There have been times when the North Philadelphia community thinks that we are just one big behemoth in the middle of their neighborhood,” said Lyde.

“This was giving back to the community, giving back to the businesses that are here in North Philadelphia. It is also about bringing awareness to our community, the medical school, the healthcare system, to let them know that there are so many amazing people out here, doing amazing work.”

“I always believe in supporting small businesses, especially around the North Philadelphia community as well,” Rosie added.

“I think if they have the same products as Amazon or a big company has, what is the point of giving all of your money to a gigantic company like that when I can support someone like I just met?“

For more from KYW Newsradio:
- Download the Audacy App
- Listen live
- Listen on your smart speaker

Related podcast: The state of Temple University from the view of its president.

Comments / 5

who cares
4d ago

Won't support black business after the statement the black business owners association made. ( if you are white and do not buy from us then you are racist.)

Reply(1)
2
Related
generocity.org

Where does Philabundance go now?

As the pandemic raged and the economy shut down, hunger surged. Inside the country’s food distribution nonprofits, staff were wrecked by crippling demand. By summer 2020, Kimberly was drained. She was inspired by working with “the most amazing people in the world.” But the strain of an already-demanding job felt relentless.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Temple, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Temple, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Philadelphia#Racism#Kyw Newsradio#Temple University#Amatullah
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
NBC Philadelphia

SEPTA Train Strikes, Kills Person in Philadelphia

A SEPTA train struck and killed a person in Philadelphia Thursday morning, causing travel delays between the city and New Jersey. The regional rail train hit the person in the area of the 6900 block of State road in the Tacony neighborhood. The transit agency tweeted that all services between Center City, Philadelphia, and Trenton, New Jersey, were indefinitely suspended.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

$3 Million Scratch-Off Sold in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a retailer in Philadelphia sold a $3 million-winning My Three Million Scratch-Off. ACME Markets, 29 Snyder Avenue, Philadelphia, receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. My Three Million is a $30 game that offers top prizes of $3 million....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fb101.com

FCM HOSPITALITY MAKES HISTORY WITH THE GRAND OPENING OF PHILADELPHIA’S LARGEST RESTAURANT WITH LIBERTY POINT ON THE WATERFRONT

FCM Hospitality and Owner Avram Hornik announce the grand opening of a brand new restaurant makes Philadelphia history this week. Liberty Point is now open and has replaced Hornik’s Craft Hall as the city’s largest restaurant with seating and capacity for up to 1,400 guests. The new outdoor-indoor concept features three main levels, five bars, food, drink, live entertainment, beautiful landscaping, lush plants, blooming flowers, unique vibes and the best views of the waterfront. Liberty Point is located at 211 S. Columbus Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19106, adjacent to the Independence Seaport Museum.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy