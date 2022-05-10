North Philly minority-owned businesses showcased at Temple fair

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Temple University ’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine held a vendor fair to give Black and other minority-owned businesses in its North Philadelphia neighborhood a boost.

“Just smelling all of the butters, all of the soaps that she has,” said Rosie, a physician assistant program student. She was among the students, teachers, and staff who sampled the products at Deame’s Bettah Buttah on Monday inside Temple ’s Medical Education and Research Building during the North Phill y Flex Community Vendor Fair.

“I created this line for my sister who suffers from eczema, and the products on the shelf weren't working,” said Dominique Edwards, the owner of Deame’s Bettah Buttah, one of 20 vendors there.

“We started out as a butter company. We expanded to candles and soaps and bubble bath, all things hair and skin, aromatics for a house, because how you feel on the inside reflects how you feel on the outside.”

Products by Deame’s Bettah Buttah, a Black-owned business showcased at Temple University's North Philly Flex Community Vendor Fair. Photo credit John McDevitt/KYW Newsradio

“It’s about sharing and networking, and building other businesses,” said Atiyah Angela Havens, the owner of Amatullah’s Treasures.

“Not only from an economic perspective, it takes nothing to share. It’s the share button. Tell somebody where you got it, and just wanting for others what you want for yourself.”

Randy Lyde, the founder of the Student Diversity Council at the medical school, said the North Philly Flex Community Vendor Fair is about using the economic power of the institution to support the local community.

“There have been times when the North Philadelphia community thinks that we are just one big behemoth in the middle of their neighborhood,” said Lyde.

“This was giving back to the community, giving back to the businesses that are here in North Philadelphia. It is also about bringing awareness to our community, the medical school, the healthcare system, to let them know that there are so many amazing people out here, doing amazing work.”

“I always believe in supporting small businesses, especially around the North Philadelphia community as well,” Rosie added.

“I think if they have the same products as Amazon or a big company has, what is the point of giving all of your money to a gigantic company like that when I can support someone like I just met?“

