911 caller says she had to pull over to help as woman was nearly abducted in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Mass. — The 911 caller who saved a woman says it was instinct.

“I did it because that woman need my help,” said the caller, who asked not to be identified.

She tells Boston 25 what she did was because of instinct.

“He was pulling her through the parking lot.” she said

Video obtained by Boston 25 shows the moment a man grabs a woman in a headlock, dragging her down the street. It was Sunday night about 8:20 p.m., just off the Middlesex Turnpike by Great Meadow Road in Burlington.

Charlene Reno is a friend of the 911 caller. She tells Boston 25 her friend took a different route home Sunday night, and it made all the difference.

“But she took the side street, and that’s when she saw him pulling her across the parking lot,” said Charlene Reno.

The 911 call was chilling.

(Dispatcher) Hello?

(Caller) I just saw some guy just try to abduct some girl. I’m on the side of the road, she’s got no shirt on.

(Dispatcher) Where are you?

That caller tells us what she saw and what her response was.

“She had her shirt off. He must have pulled it off in the fight, and she was trying to get away from him. And when I slammed on my brakes and rolled down my window, screaming, and he let her go and he ran away,” said the 911 caller.

He took off running through the DPW parking lot. Police released images of the suspect. They say he is believed to be a white man in his late teens or early 20s.

In the 911 call, you can hear the driver trying to console the sobbing woman

(Caller) You’re ok, they’re coming. You’re okay. Do you know him?

(Victim) No.

(Caller) You don’t know him? Okay.

Her friend says it’s just who she is. “She’ll do anything for anybody. And she’s a great mom, and for it to happen on Mother’s Day – and she thought of her kids,” said Reno.

[ Still no arrests in attempted kidnapping in Burlington ]

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group