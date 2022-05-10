ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee child picks long shot Kentucky Derby winner

By Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi O'Haver
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347ife_0fYUCEas00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — AJ Cucksey of Knoxville and his grandfather attended the Kentucky Derby on Saturday and had a day to remember, beating the odds in more way than one.

AJ and his grandfather attended the “fastest two minutes in sports” at Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky decked out in Tennessee Volunteer orange.

As a lover of sports, this trip to the Kentucky Derby with his grandpa was already enough to be an unforgettable day before long shot horse “Rich Strike” pulled off a shocking come-from-behind win. The Prayers for AJ Cucksey page posted a photo of AJ smiling and holding a winning ticket on the 2022 Kentucky Derby-winning thoroughbred.

At 80-1 odds, Rich Strike became the second-longest shot to win in Kentucky Derby history. Rich Strike paid $163.60. Only Donerail in 1913 had a higher payout of $184.90.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vbisv_0fYUCEas00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XAxXT_0fYUCEas00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qiAc_0fYUCEas00

A $15 bet with 80-1 odds would net a payout of $1,200.

In the fall of 2014, the Cucksey family was in Walt Disney World when AJ began developing issues with his coordination and walking. After the trip, he was referred to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital where doctors discovered multiple inoperable tumors in AJ’s brain.

Now, 8 years later, AJ is still receiving treatments to reduce the swelling and pressure on his brain.

Cucksey underwent an MRI and echocardiogram in late January, according to the Prayers for AJ page, and the results were good.

The next posts on his Facebook page were taken at the Derby, including one with a photo of AJ in his dapper suit, holding up the slip from his wager with the caption: “Now that’s the winning ticket!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Weekly Entertainment Bubble: Texas summer fun

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s episode of the Weekly Entertainment Bubble we’re taking a look at some local and Texas summer events that are sure to create a fun experience. Plus, we’re addressing Oscar-nominated actor, James Cromwell’s PETA protest at a Starbucks in New York. The video featured music from Uppbeat: https://bit.ly/3xAP0AN
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Louisville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Government
KLST/KSAN

Belles fall to Lady Chaps in 13 innings to open Regional play

SAN ANGELO, TX. — Angelo State belles softball would fall Thursday afternoon 6-5 in 13 innings in their opener of South Central Regional The Belles would get a brilliant performance inside the circle from Genesis Armendariz threw 12 innings for ASU, throwing 176 pitcher. Her 12 innings is a new school record, besting the previous […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Belles season ends in South Central Regional

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State Belles softball season came to an end Friday night, falling to UT Tyler in their second elimination game of the day 2-0. In game one of the day, the Belles would defeat Colorado Christian 8-3 thanks to two home runs, jump out to a 7-0 lead, and get […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derby Day#Long Shot#The Kentucky Derby#Walt Disney World#Mri
KLST/KSAN

Rams punch ticket to LSC Tournament championship game

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State baseball team inched one step closer to back-to-back Lone Star Conference Tournament championships defeating West Texas A&M Friday 14-4. The bats would remain red hot for the Rams, collecting 13 hits for 14 runs, and got another great start from the pitching staff, only allowing four hits. Angelo […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
KLST/KSAN

Murder of plastic surgeon Frank ‘Buddy’ McCutcheon on ‘Dateline’

(NBC News) — Friday on “Dateline,” after prominent plastic surgeon and local musician, Dr. Frank “Buddy” McCutcheon, is murdered in his Asheville, North Carolina home, investigators uncover a trail of clues pointing to an unlikely killer. New details come to light from never-before-seen police footage and exclusive TV interviews with insiders close to the case. […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy