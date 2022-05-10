ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Purr-fect ending: Owner of cat accused of trespassing, taunting other pets wins $125,000 settlement

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZBlKr_0fYUBfCA00

BELLEVUE, Wash — A Washington state woman and her cat are $125,000 richer after taking on the City of Bellevue and King County.

For three years, Anna Danieli and her faithful feline, Miska, have fought accusations that the cat trespassed and taunted other pets, racking up more than 30 violations and $30,000 in fines, KIRO-TV reported.

According to NPR, there was even an attempt to have the cat put down or evicted from King County.

Danieli’s two-man legal team sought reimbursement for costs incurred and brought civil rights claims against King County, the City of Bellevue and other unspecified government entities and officials, KIRO reported.

In addition to the $125,000 settlement, the lawsuit spurred a court order that resulted in changes to Bellevue’s city code and the way that civil offenses involving animals are heard, the TV station reported

According to KIRO, Regional Animal Services of King County, acting on behalf of the City of Bellevue, first issued violations in 2014 targeting Miska’s alleged behavior.

“Miska is the most prosecuted cat in King County and in the City of Bellevue,” Jon Zimmerman, one of Danieli’s attorneys, said in 2020.

In response, Danieli filed a lawsuit alleging governmental overreach, arguing her neighbor is an animal control manager involved in many of the complaints, KIRO reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Las Vegas man used stun gun on cat, threatened neighbor, police say

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man is accused of using a stun gun on a cat and then threatening a neighbor who attempted to stop him, authorities said. Carlos Plummer, 55, of Las Vegas, was arrested May 4 and charged with two counts of willful or malicious torture of an animal, one count of torturing or injuring an animal, one count of possession and use of a stun gun by a felon and one count of harassment, according to Clark County online booking records.
LAS VEGAS, NV
spokanepublicradio.org

Case of missing Washington 5-year-old highlights secrecy around CPS cases

There are more questions than answers in the case of a missing former foster child from Grays Harbor County. Five-year-old Oakley Carlson has been unaccounted for since February of last year. Police say her parents aren’t cooperating with the investigation. Oakley’s former foster mom questions why Oakley was sent back to live with her parents after more than two years in foster care. The governor's office and the Department of Children Youth and Families won't answer questions about the case citing privacy laws and the ongoing law enforcement investigation.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
King County, WA
Pets & Animals
King County, WA
Government
Bellevue, WA
Government
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Bellevue, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
County
King County, WA
King County, WA
Lifestyle
City
Bellevue, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

After fourth burglary, Seattle shop owner debates calling it quits

SEATTLE — A South Seattle store owner said it may be time to call it quits after burglary number four. Monday morning, thieves smashed the front of QT Market, carted away the ATM and stole thousands of dollars in merchandise. After serving the Mt. Baker neighborhood for the past decade, owner Bezunesh “Bella” Woldemarieam said running her small business has become too dangerous.
SEATTLE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Deputies: Virginia man had 11,000 fentanyl pills in his home

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — Sheriff’s deputies in Virginia announced they arrested a man who they said had massive amounts of drugs in his home, as well as guns and cash. Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest in a Facebook post, where they shared a photo of the approximately 11,000 fentanyl pills seized. Deputies said the drugs have a street value of $120,000.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Purr#Trespassing#Taunting#Attorneys#Wash#Kiro Tv#Npr#Regional Animal Services#Cox Media Group
q13fox.com

Shoplifting accountability: What happened to the 21 people arrested in one day at one store?

SEATTLE - There is a drumbeat of criticism that Seattle’s criminal justice system is broken when it comes to repeat offenders and petty crime. On March 4, Mayor Bruce Harrell announced "Operation New Day", an emphasis by Seattle Police Department (SPD) and prosecutors from the City Attorney, King County and the Department of Justice to heighten coordination and tackle the issue.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Oregon company fined $600,000, ordered to pay back WA families targeted by robocalls

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Attorney General Bob Ferguson shut down an Oregon-based robocalling operation, and required them to pay money back to hundreds of Washington families. The AG’s office announced Thursday the results of their lawsuit against Global Grid, a telecom company based out of Corvallis. The company is ordered to shut down its illegal robocalling operation and pay more than $8,000 to the AG’s office, which will distribute the money to around 200 Washington families affected by the company’s hidden start-up fees.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prosecutors: DNA links Boston man to two unsolved rapes

BOSTON — A Roslindale man is facing charges for rapes dating back to 2013 and 2007 and police and prosecutors credit a new review of DNA evidence in those cases. Irving Pierre faces a judge on Friday for the 2013 case. Prosecutors said Pierre attacked a woman in the Arnold Arboretum on August 31, 2013, by punching her in the face and head repeatedly before raping her. Evidence collected in that case was entered into the FBI’s “Combined DNA Index System.”
BOSTON, MA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kent police arrest homicide suspect

KENT, Wash. — After a reported fight between two roommates left one man dead in Kent, police arrested a suspect on Friday morning. At around 11:45 p.m. on May 12, officers responded to a report of two adult men fighting in the 27600 block of 123rd Avenue Southeast in Kent.
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Home safety: What if someone breaks in when you’re in the house: here’s what to do

SEATTLE — There were more than 41,000 burglaries across Washington in 2020, and one of the last things you want to experience is being home when someone breaks in. “We don’t know whether they might be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, we don’t know if they have a weapon, we don’t know a lot of things,” said Seattle Police Department south precinct crime prevention coordinator Jennifer Danner.
SEATTLE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida man allegedly towed inner tube with a pickup truck, killing man riding on it

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of driving recklessly and towing an inner tube that killed an 18-year-old man who was on it, according to officials. Pensacola police announced Friday that they arrested Joseph Brooks Squirewell, 20, in connection with an incident at Maritime Park on April 30 that killed 18-year-old Christian Garner, according to WEAR-TV.
PENSACOLA, FL
q13fox.com

Mason, Thurston Co. deputies bust large-scale, illegal marijuana growing operations

LACEY, Wash. - Deputies busted two large-scale illegal marijuana growing operations in Lacey and Shelton this week. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, they served search warrants on two properties Monday with help from Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Ecology. The warrants are part of an ongoing investigating of large-scale growing operations, which authorities say are run by Chinese criminal organizations.
LACEY, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy