ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

‘It’s just really, really scary’: Local abortion clinic CEO fears for the safety of patients, staff

By Courtney Cole, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vKATC_0fYUBX5E00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We won’t know until June if the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade.

But right now, the leak of the draft opinion last week has abortion clinics concerned about their safety.

Action News Jax Courtney Cole spoke to Kelly Flynn, the President and CEO of A Woman’s Choice Jacksonville. She’s the President and CEO of the clinic that provides abortion care.

She’s calling on The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to secure and protect the area of her clinic, in hopes their presence will discourage harassment from protesters and help keep her staff and patients safe.

Flynn said they could see anywhere from five protesters to 100 protesters outside the clinic.

“It’s just scary... it’s just really, really scary. Because we just never what we’re going to walk into and what’s going to happen if someone gets really angry,” Flynn told Action News Jax.

Flynn said the Jacksonville clinic has been there for 20 years.

“Our concern right now is lack of security. And safety for our patients, staff and doctors.”

Flynn said the harassment staff and patients face from protesters happens daily.

“Every morning when our staff gets there, the protesters are there and they start yelling at the staff. The doctors that come in, they all know them by their names. And they scream at the doctors, horrific things,” Flynn explained.

Flynn gave Cole video where you can see the protesters in yellow vests, some holding signs, outside of the clinic. Another video shows protesters being dropped off by a yellow school bus.

STORY: Roe V. Wade: Pro-choice, anti-abortion groups encourage people to use their voices beyond rallies

A third video shows a woman holding an umbrella, attempting to provide safety and privacy for someone entering the clinic. In the video, you can also see another person in a white shirt... following them closely.

“One of the antis sliced her umbrella with a razor. And then on another occasion—it may have been the same day—another escort was punched by a protester. And absolutely nothing happened,” Flynn said.

Flynn said the protesters are from a local anti-abortion group called Family for Life.

Flynn told Cole she had hired off-duty officers to work for them, but she said it feels like it got so bad that JSO no longer wanted to be involved.

“Somebody’s gotta be there. Even if we had a security team or company, either way JSO is going to have to be involved. I think that they’re working on another schedule right now. I’m not 100% sure what that looks like,” Flynn said.

The CEO told Cole that as of last Saturday, she was told that the clinic was not going to have any more coverage and that the officers were not allowed to work for them off-duty anymore.

“That was really disappointing,” Flynn said.

Cole reached out to JSO to learn how they plan to handle security. She also requested the “calls of service” to the address of the clinic. She is still waiting to hear back.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
usf.edu

Abortion’s last stand in the South: A post-Roe future is already happening in Florida

For two decades, Kelly Flynn barely noticed the protesters who gathered almost daily along University Boulevard, the main public drag to the office park that houses her clinic, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville. The signs, the chants, the occasional blocked sidewalk – they all went with the territory of running an abortion clinic in Florida, one of the last states in the South where abortion remains widely accessible. Most mornings, Flynn would take a back route to avoid them. As soon as she turned left onto University Center Drive, the quiet road fronting the clinic’s two buildings, she almost forgot the protesters existed. The only people permitted to use the private road and parking lots were the medical staff who worked in the surrounding offices, their patients and approved visitors. Anyone else was trespassing.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Health
Jacksonville, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Flynn
Action News Jax

Ohio babysitter allegedly found passed out, intoxicated with a 15-month-old baby unattended

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A babysitter in Ohio was allegedly found passed out and heavily intoxicated while she was supposed to be watching a 15-month-old baby. WLWT obtained court records that say the babysitter, Donna Muthert, 65, was looking after a baby and did not respond to someone knocking at the door and ringing the bell. Delhi Township Fire Department later forced their way into the home.
OHIO STATE
Action News Jax

Cord Byrd, state legislator who represents Jacksonville area, named Florida’s new Secretary of State

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rep. Cord Byrd, who represents Jacksonville in the Florida Legislature, has been appointed to become the new Secretary of State by Gov. Ron DeSantis. A release from DeSantis’ office says Byrd, a Jacksonville attorney, “has been a staunch advocate for election security, public integrity, the fight against big tech censorship and the de-platforming of political candidates.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinics#The Supreme Court
Action News Jax

Local moms using social media to navigate baby formula shortage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local moms are finding creative ways to help each other out amid the national baby formula shortage by using social media. The Jacksonville Florida Moms Facebook group wasn’t created specifically for that reason, but the community of 16,000 moms has begun using the page to let other moms know what formulas are available where.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Student threw ‘boiling hot ramen noodles’ at public school teacher, police say

BOSTON — A Boston Public Schools student has been charged with aggravated assault after allegedly attacking their teacher. According to a police report obtained by our sister station, WFXT, the student was trying to heat up ramen noodles in a school microwave on May 5 and tried to put a book in with the noodles. When the teacher told the student not to do that and tried to take the book away, the student grabbed it back.
Action News Jax

Officials: Florida woman allegedly shot her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her own dogs with a BB gun over 173 times, officials say. In a Facebook post, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on April 19 an animal enforcement officer visited the home of Jamie Lynn Kujawa, 37, after receiving a tip that a woman was possibly shooting her dogs with a BB gun. Witnesses told the officer that he heard a BB gun being fired and followed by dogs yelping. The witness told the officer they heard the BB gun fire about 15 times in a span of 30 to 45 minutes.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Action News Jax

Man accused of beating another resident at a Florida nursing home

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested for allegedly beating another resident at a Florida nursing home on Wednesday. WFTV says deputies arrived around 2 a.m. on Wednesday at Gold Choice Assisted Living & Memory Care facility in the Palm Coast area to find a 77-year-old woman dead in the room of another resident. Investigators found that the room belonged to Cliff Mody, 72, and the woman lived in another room. The woman had obvious signs of trauma.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Florida judge was assigned to school shooter case at random

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer was assigned the case of a former Florida student who gunned down 17 people in 2018 despite never having overseen a death penalty trial or one with much publicity. Her assignment to the Nikolas Cruz case was made...
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
95K+
Followers
102K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy