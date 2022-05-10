ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Approved constitutional amendments provide property tax relief

By Adam Cardona
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MZz8V_0fYUBWCV00

RIO GRANDE VALLEY ( ValleyCentral ) — Voters across Texas took to the polls and approved two constitutional amendments on property taxes.

Juvenile in custody after McAllen school placed on lockdown

Proposition 1 and 2 will give qualified homeowners a break on property taxes.

Proposition 1 will cut school district property taxes for qualified homeowners who are disabled or 65 years old or older.

Elderly and disabled homeowners whose taxes were already frozen could qualify for additional reductions in 2023, according to the Texas Tribune.

Jorge Gonzalez, the assistant chief appraiser for Hidalgo County Appraisal District, said anyone who has a homestead in Texas can apply for a homestead exemption under Proposition 2.

He said the reduction is from the school district portion of the tax exemption.

Three arrested, one wanted for knocking man unconscious outside bar

Gonzalez explained applicants must live in the home, have a driver’s license that matches the home address, and can not be claiming the exemption anywhere else.

The amount of the exemption prior to the proposition being approved was $25,000 and is now $40,000.

“Values have been going up throughout the state, throughout the US and I guess the legislature saw fit to go ahead and soften the blow, if you will, by doing this so a property owner will get some sort of relief when they get their tax bill there at the end of the year,” said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez explained that homeowners who already have the exemption, do not need to reapply and it will be revised to reflect the new amount.

He said the new tax exemption will be retroactive, meaning once approved it will go into place as of January of this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 2

Related
riograndeguardian.com

Canales: We Can’t Afford Inexperience in Our Next State Senator

Texas House Committee on Transportation Terry Canales explains why he’s supporting Morgan LaMantia for state Senate District 27. As the May 24 runoff election approaches, who we choose as the next State Senator from South Texas matters, especially in today’s fragile economy. Jobs and economic development are fundamental...
TEXAS STATE
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Cameron County voters strike down venue project

The May 7 Election in Cameron County featured two State Propositions, a vote on the Cameron County Venue Project, and various campaigns for city and school district offices. Both State of Texas Propositions passed by a landslide, each garnering more than 70 percent of the total vote within Cameron County. The propositions would lower property taxes by shifting more public school costs to the state.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
City
Mcallen, TX
ValleyCentral

Port Mansfield developments bring new business, jobs

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Port Mansfield, one of the top fishing destinations in the nation is making improvements and bringing in new business. Ronald Mills, the port’s executive director, said the recent improvements are making an impact at the port. “The Corps of Engineers had come in about a year ago and did a […]
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas governor says feds shouldn’t give migrant babies formula amid U.S. shortage

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday criticized the Biden administration for providing baby formula to migrant children in holding facilities amid the nationwide formula shortage. Migrant advocates reacted angrily Thursday to Abbott's comments, which came as President Joe Biden spoke with CEOs from baby formula companies on Thursday to hasten getting more baby formula supply on shelves nationwide and limit restrictions.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendments#Legislature#Property Taxes#Tax Relief#Tax Bill#Rio Grande Valley#The Texas Tribune
kurv.com

La Joya School District Tightens Policies Following Corruption Convictions

The La Joya school district Board of Trustees is tightening financial and other policies following the conviction of several people in a federal corruption investigation. Changes announced this week include preventing individual trustees from making recommendations on hiring vendors or contracting for services. The action comes after two former trustees pleaded guilty to accepting bribes in exchange for favorable votes on contracts.
LA JOYA, TX
kgns.tv

Activists demand change to Laredo’s water

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of citizens are planning to take legal action against the City of Laredo if it does not improve its public water system. Thursday morning, the citizens’ group, “AGUAS!”, Accion De Gente Unida Para Agua Segura, held a protest outside of City Hall in downtown Laredo. The group is calling on the city to resolve any violations of the Safe Water Drinking Act they may have, or they’ll be taking their fight to the courtroom.
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Buc-ee’s Lawyer: Land still unpurchased, land dispute between current owners

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Buc-ee’s Travel Center chain have told MyHighPlains.com that they have not yet purchased land in Amarillo, despite a recent agreement with the Amarillo City Council. Officials claim there is a land dispute among the current owners of the property. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Amarillo City Council unanimously […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Costco
ValleyCentral

Weslaco prepares residents for hurricane season

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After last year’s floods, the city of Weslaco is preparing its residents for hurricane season. On Wednesday, area emergency management leaders spoke with the community about new drainage projects and how to prepare for possible floods. Weslaco Fire Chief Antonio Lopez said every family should have a plan of action. “How […]
WESLACO, TX
14news.com

Deadline looms for water and energy bill assistance in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The deadline is approaching to apply for water and energy bill help in Indiana. It’s a program through the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Households earning less than 60 percent of the state median income may qualify. People can apply until Monday at 4...
EVANSVILLE, IN
elpasomatters.org

Opinion: Is my family American enough for Greg Abbott?

On Jan. 28, 2021, the lives of my wife, Angélica Rodríguez Hernandez, and I changed forever after she gave birth to our daughter Izel. She’s perfect in every way. When Izel was just 6 months old, we applied for her U.S. passport because we’re hopeful that her mom will soon have her interview in the U.S. Consulate in Ciudad Juarez that will allow her, after 25 years of living in the United States, including the last 10 years with DACA, to become a legal permanent resident.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas voters say 'yea' to property tax exemptions

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Voters across the state voted on May 7 to pass two constitutional amendments intended to address rising property taxes.The first amendment limits ad valorem taxes for schools. It passed with 87% support.The second increases the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000. It passed with 85% of the vote.Governor Greg Abbott declared the amendments a "victory for all property owners in Texas" in a tweet.Meanwhile, in Fort Worth, voters passed five city proposals that will allocate money for various projects.Proposition A will provide $360 million for streets and mobility projects. It passed by a more than two-to-one...
FORT WORTH, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Great things happening in Brownsville, Part One, with Commissioner John Cowen

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – John Cowen, Jr., the Brownsville city commissioner for the At-Large “A” district, was recently featured in a city-produced video. The interview with Cowen focused on the aerospace industry in his city, the Astreia sustainable housing project, DHR Health’s expansion into Brownsville, the Madeira masterplanned community, and the revitalization of Sunrise Mall.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
anjournal.com

Edinburg council appoints city secretary

EDINBURG — On May 3, during a City Council meeting, the Edinburg Mayor and Council appointed Clarice Yvette Balderas as City Secretary following Executive Session. This announcement follows the recent appointment of Myra L. Ayala, who formerly held the position of City Secretary, as City Manager last month.Balderas is a graduate of the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley and most recently served as an Administrative Assistant in the City of Edinburg from October 2002 to March 2018, and worked alongside the community within the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District as a substitute teacher and student teacher.“During her 15 years of ...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy