Man faces DUI manslaughter charges in fatal Courtney Campbell Causeway crash

A 33-year-old Mulberry man is facing felony charges in connection to a crash that killed two on the Courtney Campbell Causeway last month, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Joshua Roelofs was arrested over the weekend, the agency said in a news release Monday night.

Investigators say he was going about 100 mph when his 2017 Nissan GT-R rear-ended a 2005 Kia Sorrento around 3:42 a.m. April 13. The Kia flipped and the four occupants were ejected; two 44-year-old men died at the scene, and two others — a 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman — were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Authorities did not release the names or ages of any of the four people in the Kia.

The roadway was closed in both directions for several hours during the morning commute.

Roelofs, who was not injured in the crash, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said at the time. According to the release Monday night, video of the crash was captured by a dash camera in his Nissan.

Roelofs was booked into a Hillsborough County jail Saturday, and he was released on bond later that day, jail records show. He faces two felony counts of DUI manslaughter and two felony counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury.