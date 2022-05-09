ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Man faces DUI manslaughter charges in fatal Courtney Campbell Causeway crash

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3agKzw_0fYUBUR300
Joshua Roelofs, 33, of Mulberry, is facing felony charges in connection to a crash that killed two on the Courtney Campbell Causeway last month, according to the Tampa Police Department. [ Photo provided / Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office ]

A 33-year-old Mulberry man is facing felony charges in connection to a crash that killed two on the Courtney Campbell Causeway last month, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Joshua Roelofs was arrested over the weekend, the agency said in a news release Monday night.

Investigators say he was going about 100 mph when his 2017 Nissan GT-R rear-ended a 2005 Kia Sorrento around 3:42 a.m. April 13. The Kia flipped and the four occupants were ejected; two 44-year-old men died at the scene, and two others — a 36-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman — were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Authorities did not release the names or ages of any of the four people in the Kia.

The roadway was closed in both directions for several hours during the morning commute.

Roelofs, who was not injured in the crash, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said at the time. According to the release Monday night, video of the crash was captured by a dash camera in his Nissan.

Roelofs was booked into a Hillsborough County jail Saturday, and he was released on bond later that day, jail records show. He faces two felony counts of DUI manslaughter and two felony counts of DUI causing serious bodily injury.

Comments / 0

Related
Beach Beacon

Clearwater man arrested after police say he rear-ended cruiser

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 57-year-old Clearwater man about 10:45 a.m. May 12 on charges related to crashing into the rear of a police cruiser on April 22. Dennis Murphy was booked into the county jail at 1:14 a.m. May 13 where he was charged with possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl and DUI causing property damage/injury. Bail was set at $4,500.
CLEARWATER, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mulberry, FL
Tampa, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Mulberry, FL
Crime & Safety
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies locate missing Hudson teen

HUDSON, Fla. — Update: The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says James Carrillo was found and is safe. The previous story is down below. Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies are currently searching for a teen missing out of Hudson. James Carrillo, 17, was last seen early Friday morning in the...
HUDSON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Nissan
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy