Caldwell County’s Jamus Carneyhan came up with the defensive play of the game on Thursday as the Tigers held off Crittenden County 9-8 in Princeton. With Caldwell clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the seventh inning, the Rockets put runners at second and third with two outs. But Carneyhan robbed Crittenden of a go-ahead base hit, making a diving catch in right-center field to end the game.

PRINCETON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO