A joint venture between Grace Inspired Ministries and Leon N. Weiner & Associates Inc., is planning to open the 50-unit Sellersville Senior Residences in Sellersville, Pa., later this month. The project is an affordable and supportive housing community for those 55 and over. Eight of the 50 units are set aside for individuals with behavioral health needs. Arbor Management will manage the property.

SELLERSVILLE, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO