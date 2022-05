JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The latest group of rookies inked their deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. They are:. Travon Walker and the Jaguars have agreed on a four deal, fully guaranteed with 5th year option. It’s being reported that the deal with worth more than $37 million with a signing bonus worth more than $24 million.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO