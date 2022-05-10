ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Tucker Chesman, Dallas

By AJ Donatoni
As only a sophomore, Tucker Chesman of Dallas already has a lot on his high school tennis resume. He finished runner-up in the District II singles championship as a freshman, he won the District II doubles championship (advancing to the state semifinals), and now he’s a two-time team champion after guiding the Mountaineers to the title last week. Chesman has more opportunities this spring to continue to add to his medal collection.

