Johnson signs to swim at Salem

By Daniel Woods
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Viuoo_0fYU9lat00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va – Robert C. Byrd swimmer Ezra Johnson is set to go from a Flying Eagle to a Tiger.

The senior signed to continue his swimming career collegiately at Salem, Monday afternoon. Salem was a good fit for Johnson for both academic and athletic reasons and he looks to improve as a swimmer throughout his time with the Tigers.

He said that the lessons he takes away from coaches Christy Fubio and John Kroll will go toward his success beyond the pool as well.

“Teamwork, having to actually having to be a part of a team rather than working for yourself,” he said. “Also swimming, learning how to swim better. Christy and John were great coaches.”

Johnson joins a Salem men’s swimming program that posted a fifth place finish in the 2022 Conference Carolinas championships.

