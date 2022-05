It took much less time than I thought it might, but Kia has achieved the number two spot in the U.S. EV sales race, second only to Tesla (of course). I previously wrote about the battle for second place between Kia, Ford, and a few other automakers vying for leadership in the U.S. electric vehicle market. I expected it would take a few quarters, or perhaps most of the year, for Kia to possibly take second place, but it happened in Q1, according to InsideEVs.

CARS ・ 22 HOURS AGO