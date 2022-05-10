ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

Eagle Crest Resort guests report early-morning assault

By KTVZ News Team
KTVZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman reportedly told authorities that two people came in through a sliding glass door early...

ktvz.com

Comments / 1

Related
kbnd.com

Motorcyclist Killed In OBR Crash

TUMALO, OR -- A Redmond man was killed in a Wednesday night crash, when his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Old Bend-Redmond Highway. Deschutes County deputies say 30-year-old Quinn Chastain was northbound at a high rate of speed when the car pulled out of a driveway near 94th Street.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

NE Redmond residents unnerved by late-night alert of ‘armed, dangerous’ fugitive still on the loose

About 2,000 northeast Redmond residents got an emergency alert late Wednesday night that police were searching for a fugitive who ran from a traffic stop and “who may be armed and dangerous.” Despite an extensive search, the man had not been found by Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The post NE Redmond residents unnerved by late-night alert of ‘armed, dangerous’ fugitive still on the loose appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
nbc16.com

Man found hiding in home's attic, had likely been there since the previous night

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - A man was found hiding in the attic of a Springfield home and Lane County Sheriff's deputies say he likely had been there since the previous night. Just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, Lane County Sheriff's Office received a call from a homeowner in the 3500 block of Hayden Bridge Road who reported hearing thumping sounds and possibly someone coughing coming from his attic.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KTVZ

Police use technology to arrest man in connection to 11 drive-by shootings

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — Police say a single gunman was behind 11 drive-by shootings in south and west Phoenix during the last six months and they used “advanced technology” to catch him. Officers arrested 24-year-old Manuel Sierra on Wednesday in Buckeye. According to police, Sierra targeted...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KTVZ News Channel 21

Wanted Bend man arrested at storage unit; detectives seize 2 lbs. of methamphetamine, hash oil lab

A Bend man wanted on a parole violation warrant was arrested Thursday while parked at his storage unit, and a raid turned up more than two pounds of methamphetamine, a BHO (butane hash oil) lab and a “felony amount” of the drug, a Deschutes County sheriff’s detective said. The post Wanted Bend man arrested at storage unit; detectives seize 2 lbs. of methamphetamine, hash oil lab appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Crest Resort#Golf Club#Sliding Glass Door#Violent Crime
KXL

Police: Suspect Found Shot In Street

Portland, Ore . – Police got reports of someone shooting at passing cars near 88th and Southeast Flavel. When officers arrived they found the man with a gun shot wound in the street. They determined he was the person firing into the street. It’s not clear how he got shot, weather it is a self inflicted wound or not. Earlier in the day mental health workers reached out to him after he threatened to kill himself and police.
PORTLAND, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING ALLEGED ANIMAL THEFT

A Grants Pass woman was jailed following an alleged animal theft on Wednesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at 6:20 p.m. a caller stated the suspect had his dog and was just seen driving past the 10,000 block of North Myrtle Road in Myrtle Creek.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVZ

Fatal crash under investigation on Old Bend-Redmond Highway north of Bend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Wednesday night at an intersection on the Old Bend-Redmond Highway north of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies confirmed. The crash was reported shortly before 8 p.m. at the intersection of the Old Bend-Redmond Highway and 94th Street. Few...
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTVZ

13-year-old found dead in Beaverton after missing report

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A 13-year-old girl who was first reported missing by her mother on Monday has been found dead in a Beaverton, Oregon park under suspicious circumstances, authorities said. Milana Li’s body was found in a small stream Tuesday by police who were responding to a call...
BEAVERTON, OR
KTVZ

Long Island police release 911 call in human remains mystery

OAK BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Shannan Gilbert told a 911 operator “There’s somebody after me” in a recording released by the Suffolk County police. Gilbert sounds confused in the 911 call she made on May 1, 2010 from the home of Joseph Brewer in Oak Beach, a residential community near Gilgo Beach. Gilbert was a sex worker and Brewer was a client. In th call, she repeats several times that someone is after her but cannot say where she is calling from. Later she can be heard screaming. Suffolk County Police Commissiner Rodney Harrison said Friday that police still believe Gilbert’s death was accidental, but they released the recordings to be transparent.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. drug agents arrest Prineville couple in raid on home, marijuana grow operation and nursery supply store

– Central Oregon drug agents raided a Prineville couple’s home, indoor growing facility and retail nursery supply store “Herbology” Wednesday, arresting the pair on charges of growing and selling black-market marijuana products outside of the state and from their store, not licensed to sell cannabis. The post C.O. drug agents arrest Prineville couple in raid on home, marijuana grow operation and nursery supply store appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ

Dallas police: Shooting at Koreatown salon may be hate crime

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas’ police chief said Friday that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans.
DALLAS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy